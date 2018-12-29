Ayade said this at the flag off of the Carnival Calabar on Friday in Calabar.

The governor, who said Cross River was hosting the whole world, added that the theme of the carnival “Africanism” goes beyond Africa.

“With the theme Africanism, Africa has the opportunity of telling the whole world its story the way it knows best which is through its dance and bright colours.”

According to Ayade, Africanism is a message to the world to conduct and think Africa because Africa is about love, beauty and character.

“Civilisation started in Africa, so Africa must take its pride of place in the world.

“We are also here to show that Africa as a continent is the future, Europe is the past while Asia was the present,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Carnival Commission, Gab Unah said Cross River has so much love to share with the rest of the world.

He urged participants and tourists to enjoy the carnival and the hospitality the state offers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries at the event included Dr Oby Ezekwesili and her husband, Sen. Florence Ita-Giwa and Miss Africa 2018, Miss Dorcas Kasinde of Congo.

Also countries participating in what has been tagged Africa’s biggest street carnival included Colombia, Brazil, Lithuania, Ukraine and Mexico.