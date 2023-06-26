Burger King Nigeria launches its highly anticipated store in Gwarinpa, Abuja and creates employment opportunities.

With the establishment of the new store in Gwarinpa, a significant number of job opportunities have been created for residents in the area. From the crew members' ensuring seamless customer service to the dedicated kitchen staff, the store opening has provided a diverse range of employment positions, contributing to the economic growth and stability of the community.

Ellie Yousef, the General Manager of Burger King Nigeria, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive impact of the grand launch, stating:

"We are proud to be able to create employment opportunities within the Gwarinpa community. Burger King Nigeria is committed to investing in its staff and providing a nurturing environment for professional growth. We believe that by empowering individuals with meaningful employment, we contribute to the overall development and prosperity of the country."

The store was transformed for its grand launch which took place on Saturday, 17 June. It was a day filled with a celebration of fun and excitement that thrilled many customers with joy.

It commenced with a grand ceremony as Burger King managers and local influencers came together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This symbolic gesture marked the beginning of an exciting journey in Abuja. As the doors swung open, the crowd eagerly entered, ready to experience the taste of Burger King's world-famous burgers.

But the excitement didn't end there, Burger King Nigeria had prepared a host of exciting activities and surprises for its customers. To kick-start the celebration, free burgers were offered to the first 100 customers who made a purchase of at least NGN5,000 on this day. This gesture alone set the tone for the day.

The Burger King team ensured that every moment was enjoyable, with staff members on hand to guide everyone and create a great atmosphere.

As customers mingled and enjoyed the juicy and tasty burgers, Burger King Nigeria went the extra mile by partnering with Coca-Cola to offer free drinks all through the event. The refreshing drinks perfectly complemented each burger meal and left taste buds tingling with joy.

With the grand launch of Burger King Nigeria in Gwarinpa, Abuja, residents now have a new go-to spot for delectable burgers and a memorable dining experience. The event not only marked the beginning of a new chapter for the renowned fast-food chain but also demonstrated the brand's commitment to providing top-notch service and creating an unforgettable atmosphere for its customers.

Burger King Nigeria's grand opening undoubtedly left a lasting impression on all who attended and set the stage for a thriving future in the Capital city of Abuja. The store is located at No 55, Pa Michael Imoudu Street, 3rd Avenue and you can also order your way via call or whatsapp on 07004447777.

