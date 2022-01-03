RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Vibes on the Beach is part of the Stacked December concerts that took place across Lagos.

Wizkid
Wizkid

From concerts to beachside shows, Nigerian artistes kept us entertained in December, and recently the StarBoy capped it all.

Recommended articles

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known for his stage name Wizkid or Big Wiz has excellently graced the shores of Landmark Beach with his musical talent at the just-concluded Vibes on the Beach concert organised by Toro Entertainment Company on December 30, 2021.

Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

Starting off the show, Big Wiz set the mood for the night with his 2020 single, Mood (pun intended). He then took us down memory lane with some back-to-back throwback classics, one of which was Lagos Vibes.

This wasn't the only throwback that Big Wiz revived. Just after the live performance of Mighty Wine, the musical genius took fans all the way to 2011, performing his hit singles, Oluwa Lo Ni and Pakurumo.

VJ Adams and Kie Kie
VJ Adams and Kie Kie Pulse Nigeria
Do2dtun
Do2dtun Pulse Nigeria

His Day 1's were already singing along once they heard the next song, No Lele.

More back to back throwback hits were dropped almost all through the concert with Big Wiz bringing back songs like Show you the Money and Azonto.

Artistes Ceeza Milli and Terri jumped on stage with the Starboy to perform Soco.

Starboy Terri
Starboy Terri Pulse Nigeria

Big Wiz then went on to perform his and Burna Boy's new jam, Ballon D'or followed by his more recent single Anoti.

Artiste CDQ also jumped on stage with the Starboy to perform Nawo e Soke.

Afterwards, Big Wiz brought up artist Ruger on stage to perform single Bounce.

Ruger
Ruger Pulse Nigeria

Fast rising star, Victony also surprised fans as he was also brought up by Big Wiz during the show.

Viktony
Viktony Pulse Nigeria

He stood up from his wheelchair, supported by his cane, to perform Holy Father, an original song featuring Mayorkun.

Big Wiz returned to the stage to perform Joro, followed by one of our faves from the Made in Lagos album, Blessed. He then went on to sing Essence before closing the show with the beloved, Ojuelegba.

Wizkid
Wizkid Pulse Nigeria

Safe to say that the StarBoy did not come to play as he rounds up his final concert for 2021. We are definitely in for bigger and better come 2022.

Jimmie
Jimmie Pulse Nigeria

Vibes on the Beach is part of the lineup of Stacked December concerts that took place across Lagos in December. The event is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

Ehiz
Ehiz Pulse Nigeria

#FeaturebyTEC

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Burna Boy shuts down Lagos at Live Experience concert

Burna Boy shuts down Lagos at Live Experience concert

5 things you need to stop this year

5 things you need to stop this year

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

How to avoid being disappointed by clothes you buy online

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

3 reasons you should consider sex during menstruation

4 Reasons you should break up with your partner

4 Reasons you should break up with your partner

How dating apps leave you depressed

How dating apps leave you depressed

How to make time for self-care even if you're very busy

How to make time for self-care even if you're very busy

This is how to talk about sex with a new partner

This is how to talk about sex with a new partner