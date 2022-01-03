Big Wiz thrills fans at beach concert to end 2021 with a bang

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known for his stage name Wizkid or Big Wiz has excellently graced the shores of Landmark Beach with his musical talent at the just-concluded Vibes on the Beach concert organised by Toro Entertainment Company on December 30, 2021.

Starting off the show, Big Wiz set the mood for the night with his 2020 single, Mood (pun intended). He then took us down memory lane with some back-to-back throwback classics, one of which was Lagos Vibes.

This wasn't the only throwback that Big Wiz revived. Just after the live performance of Mighty Wine, the musical genius took fans all the way to 2011, performing his hit singles, Oluwa Lo Ni and Pakurumo.

His Day 1's were already singing along once they heard the next song, No Lele.

More back to back throwback hits were dropped almost all through the concert with Big Wiz bringing back songs like Show you the Money and Azonto.

Artistes Ceeza Milli and Terri jumped on stage with the Starboy to perform Soco.

Big Wiz then went on to perform his and Burna Boy's new jam, Ballon D'or followed by his more recent single Anoti.

Artiste CDQ also jumped on stage with the Starboy to perform Nawo e Soke.

Afterwards, Big Wiz brought up artist Ruger on stage to perform single Bounce.

Fast rising star, Victony also surprised fans as he was also brought up by Big Wiz during the show.

He stood up from his wheelchair, supported by his cane, to perform Holy Father, an original song featuring Mayorkun.

Big Wiz returned to the stage to perform Joro, followed by one of our faves from the Made in Lagos album, Blessed. He then went on to sing Essence before closing the show with the beloved, Ojuelegba.

Safe to say that the StarBoy did not come to play as he rounds up his final concert for 2021. We are definitely in for bigger and better come 2022.

Vibes on the Beach is part of the lineup of Stacked December concerts that took place across Lagos in December. The event is organised by Toro Entertainment Company.

