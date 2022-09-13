Back to School: OctaFX, Chess in Slums Africa take financial literacy to Makoko kids

The partners – OctaFX and Chess in Slums Africa – anchored the Financial Literacy & Back2School Drive on a key societal need in giving access to financial literacy to children from often neglected backgrounds and communities, such as Makoko.

Held at Whanyinna School, Makoko Waterfront, the two-day event had a long list of activities including a mini rapid chess tournament. These activities helped the children imbibe money habits, the importance of savings, investment and budgeting from such young ages for the upliftment of themselves, their immediate families and the larger Makoko community.

‘We wanted to make sure that kids in Makoko understand just how important it is to learn how money works and build a financially stable future from a young age. Children equipped with this knowledge tend to make better financial decisions than their peers when they grow up. The children at Makoko don’t get as much access to financial literacy education, unlike their peers from privileged backgrounds. The project is set to not just bring benefits to the kids, but also to their families and the Makoko community where they live and try to get a quality education,’ the OctaFX press office commented the Back to School Drive project.

The global Forex broker commended Chess in Slums Africa for ‘seeing value in the partnership and committing to making an impact in the life of Makoko children,’ noting that more underserved communities will benefit from the project in the coming months.

Commenting on its involvement in the project, Convener Chess in Slums Africa/OctaFX Brand Ambassador (Charity), Tunde Onakoya said: ‘This back to school initiative is one such project that sets OctaFX apart as a firm and dedicated promoter of charitable investments for Nigerian kids residing in Makoko to chart a better future for themselves. With the guidance that we have provided, we are confident that these children will go on to make informed financial decisions that will make life better for themselves and their families.”

At the end of the two-day event, OctaFX donated back to school kits comprised of school bags, socks, exercise books, and writing materials to prepare the kids and make the new academic year memorable for them.

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

