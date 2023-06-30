ADVERTISEMENT
All you need to know about 1stival 2023

1stival comes to Lagos Mainland for FREE with gaming, live music, an influencer showdown and more!

Carry1st, Africa's biggest mobile games publisher
Carry1st, Africa’s biggest mobile games publisher

Carry1st Africa’s biggest mobile games publisher, will bring 1stival to Lagos for the second year in a row.

The game's tournament, run by its esports wing Tribe will come to Lagos Mainland - with an aim to make the event as accessible as possible to young gamers.

Taking place on Saturday, 1 July 2023, the event expects over 1000 gamers in attendance. “We aim to uplift and engage the average everyday gamer,” says Dominion Eromosele, Senior Community Manager at Carry1st.

The event adds to Carry1st’s ecosystem for gamers, with the company’s Shop providing accessible payment methods for gamers and Tribe socials engaging a community of over 425 000 members.

1stival will see professional and casual gamers compete in both console and mobile-based tournaments, like FIFA, Call of Duty: Mobile, Mortal Kombat, Free Fire and more - for a whopping 500,000 Naira prize. It will also showcase popular skit makers, Layi Wasabi and Rodney, in a FIFA battle, where fans will get to meet the influencers and experience the competition.

Gamers will also have the chance to play board games, arcade games and retro games. But it's not just about winning - 1stival is also bringing together the gaming community for a day of fun, competition, and camaraderie.

Not into gaming? No problem. 1stival brings a variety of side attractions to keep you entertained all day long, including live music performances.

For those who prefer a more immersive gaming experience, 1stival boasts interactive gaming zones to explore virtual reality adventures and retro gaming throwbacks. And for fans of older generation consoles, be sure to check out the Throwback and Celeb contests.

Attendees can engage with industry experts and influencers through interactive panel discussions and gain valuable insights into the future of gaming, its trends and technological advancements. 1stival remains committed to expanding the gaming community by fostering collaboration and encouraging high-level conversation.

Don't miss out on the gaming experience of a lifetime. Tickets are available for FREE through tix.africa.

Sign up now: https://tix.africa/discover/1stival

