1. San Francisco, USA

San Francisco is known as one of the most dog-friendly cities in the world. The high cost of living and career-focused culture lead many residents to choose pets over starting families. Here, dogs outnumber children, and there are ample parks and services catering to pet owners.

2. Seattle, USA

ADVERTISEMENT

In Seattle, dog ownership is more common than child-rearing. The city has numerous dog-friendly spaces and a community of pet lovers, where having a dog fits better with the lifestyle, with delayed family planning being common.

3. Portland, USA

Portland is known for its outdoor culture, with dog parks and pet-friendly activities at the forefront. Here, dogs often outnumber children in some households, as people find dogs easier to manage alongside a strong work-life balance focus.

4. Denver, USA

Denver’s active lifestyle makes it a hotspot for dog ownership, with many choosing pets over children. The city's hiking trails, parks, and dog-friendly venues make it ideal for canine companions.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tampa, USA

In Tampa, sunny weather and outdoor activities allow dog lovers to enjoy time with pets, and lifestyle choices and financial considerations often lead people to adopt dogs rather than raise families.

You might wonder why more people are choosing pets over children in these cities. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the high cost of raising children, career-driven delayed family planning, and a growing appreciation for pets as companions.

What are your thoughts? Do you think this trend could spread to other cities outside the United States?