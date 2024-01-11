ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy a fresh and fruity parfait with this easy DIY guide

Anna Ajayi

Ditch the store-bought parfait and whip up your own.

Fruit and yogurt parfait [SimplySissom]
This DIY fruit parfait is a healthy way to indulge your sweet tooth and nourish your body, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. And, you can enjoy this cup of goodness at any time of the day.

Let's jump into how to create a delicious and healthy fruit parfait.

  • Fruits: Choose your favourite fruits like sweet berries, pineapple, apples, and strawberries. You can even experiment with like pawpaw or watermelon.
  • Plain yoghurt: Opt for full-fat Greek yoghurt for extra protein and creaminess.
  • Honey or maple syrup: A drizzle of natural sweetener adds a touch of sweetness.
  • Granola or oats: Oats or granola add a satisfying crunch and boost of fibre.
  • Coconut milk (optional)
  • Nuts: You can use cashew nuts, almond nuts or groundnuts.
  1. Wash and chop your chosen fruits into bite-sized pieces. If you're using berries, rinse them thoroughly.
  2. In a glass or parfait cup, spoon in a layer of Greek yoghurt at the bottom. Top it with your fruit salad, followed by a sprinkle of granola or oats. Repeat the layers until the bowl is close to full.
  3. Top it off with a generous layer of mixed fresh fruits.
  4. Drizzle honey or maple syrup.
  5. If you want an extra crunch, top the parfait with chopped nuts like almonds and cashew nuts.
  6. If you're feeling adventurous, drizzle some coconut milk over your parfait for extra richness. Finish with a sprinkle of coconut flakes
  7. Refrigerate the parfait for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.
Fruit parfait is healthy and nutritious [Cookidoo]
Enjoy your delicious parfait!

