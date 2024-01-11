Enjoy a fresh and fruity parfait with this easy DIY guide
Ditch the store-bought parfait and whip up your own.
Recommended articles
This DIY fruit parfait is a healthy way to indulge your sweet tooth and nourish your body, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. And, you can enjoy this cup of goodness at any time of the day.
Let's jump into how to create a delicious and healthy fruit parfait.
Ingredients
ADVERTISEMENT
- Fruits: Choose your favourite fruits like sweet berries, pineapple, apples, and strawberries. You can even experiment with like pawpaw or watermelon.
- Plain yoghurt: Opt for full-fat Greek yoghurt for extra protein and creaminess.
- Honey or maple syrup: A drizzle of natural sweetener adds a touch of sweetness.
- Granola or oats: Oats or granola add a satisfying crunch and boost of fibre.
- Coconut milk (optional)
- Nuts: You can use cashew nuts, almond nuts or groundnuts.
How to prepare
- Wash and chop your chosen fruits into bite-sized pieces. If you're using berries, rinse them thoroughly.
- In a glass or parfait cup, spoon in a layer of Greek yoghurt at the bottom. Top it with your fruit salad, followed by a sprinkle of granola or oats. Repeat the layers until the bowl is close to full.
- Top it off with a generous layer of mixed fresh fruits.
- Drizzle honey or maple syrup.
- If you want an extra crunch, top the parfait with chopped nuts like almonds and cashew nuts.
- If you're feeling adventurous, drizzle some coconut milk over your parfait for extra richness. Finish with a sprinkle of coconut flakes
- Refrigerate the parfait for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to meld.
Pulse Nigeria
Enjoy your delicious parfait!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Psychologists reveal the reasons women cheat in relationships
Enjoy a fresh and fruity parfait with this easy DIY guide
What is negging, and how do you recognise it?
7 chefs who’ve attempted or broken the longest cookathon record since 2023
7 lifestyle trends you should stop in 2024
5 optimal sleeping positions you should master to improve your sleep
Ghanaian chef chasing cooking record prepares 156 meals in 227 hours
DIY Recipes: How to make pizza without an oven
Guinness World Records responds to Chef Faila's cook-a-thon
Men, here’s how to know your testosterone levels are low
How pornography affects your brain and relationships
Did you know Ethiopia is 7 years behind the rest of the world?
Pulse Sports
Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement
AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'
ADVERTISEMENT