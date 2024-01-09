Eat that frog in 2024: How to overcome procrastination and grab your New Year goals
Eating that frog may not be the tastiest way to start your day, but it sure gets things moving.
Recommended articles
Those once-burning ambitions are beginning to get buried under a mountain of "not-yets." Procrastination is to blame. Fortunately, we can outsmart it.
First things first, what is procrastination? It's avoiding things you know you should do, swapping important tasks for less urgent, but often more fun stuff. Like watching endless TikTok videos instead of writing that business plan or trading that gym session for an extra hour of sleep. Sound familiar? We've all been there.
Why should you fight it? Because, procrastination shackles your potential, eroding your sense of accomplishment and self-worth. And, that's why we're urging you to tackle this head-on.
Here are some tips to jump-start your ambition and chase those New Year goals with the same fire you felt on January 1st:
Acknowledge your procrastination
Face your frog. The first step to defeating procrastination is acknowledging its presence. Your resolution might seem like a big, intimidating frog, but avoiding it won't make it disappear. Recognising that procrastination is the enemy, is a step closer to freedom.
Break down your big goals into small pieces
That giant mountain of a project? Chop it into pebbles you can easily be worked on. Smaller tasks feel less overwhelming and make progress seem faster.
Set aside specific times to tackle those mini-tasks
Schedule them in your calendar, treat them like important appointments, and stick to the plan. You could also set an alarm or a timer, forcing yourself to focus on productivity.
Do it now
Ever get a sudden burst of energy? Don't ignore it. Channel that energy and attack that next task right then and there. Ride on momentum before procrastination shows up.
Silence the distractions
Close open tabs, silence ringing phones and shut off social media notifications. Find a quiet, focused space, put your phone in Do Not Disturb (DND) mode, and work on your grind.
Find an accountability partner
Find someone who'll cheer you on, check in on your progress, and share your goals, struggles, and victories. Knowing someone's watching adds pressure and keeps you moving.
Forgive the slip-ups
Let's be real, nobody's perfect. If you procrastinate one day, don't beat yourself up. Dust yourself off, adjust your plan if needed, and jump back on the goal train. Progress, not perfection, is the name of the game.
Remember your "why"
Why did you make those resolutions in the first place? Visualise the amazing things you'll achieve. That dream vacation, the thriving business, the happy, fulfilled you. Let that be a motivation, guiding you through.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng