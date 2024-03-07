ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

Anna Ajayi

A healthy relationship is a two-way street.

Is she just with you for the money? [MensXP]
Is she just with you for the money? [MensXP]

Love is a funny thing, isn't it? It can make the whole world seem bright and beautiful. But sometimes, it can be a bit tricky to figure out.

Recommended articles

Especially when you start to wonder if someone loves you for who you are or if they're more interested in what you have. So, how can you tell if she really loves you, or if she's just sticking around for the money?

One of the first things you can do is notice what she talks about the most. Does she seem more excited about your new car than about spending time with you? If she's always focusing on expensive gifts or how much money you're spending on dates, it might be a sign that she's more interested in your wallet than your heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Life has its ups and downs, and sometimes, money can be tight. Pay attention to how she behaves when you suggest doing something that doesn't cost a lot of money. If she's just as happy having a picnic in the backyard as she is at a fancy restaurant, it's a good sign that she's with you for the right reasons. But, if she seems upset or disinterested when expensive outings aren't on the agenda, that’s a red flag.

Someone who loves you will support your dreams and ambitions, whether they come with a big paycheck or not. If she encourages you to follow your passions and celebrates your successes, big or small, that's a sign of true love. However, if she only seems interested in your career when it's bringing in lots of money, you might want to have a think about where her priorities lie.

ADVERTISEMENT

A relationship is a two-way street. It's about giving and taking. Notice if she's also generous with what she has. This doesn't mean she has to spend lots of money on you. It's the thought that counts. Small gestures, like making you a handmade gift or cooking your favourite meal, show that she cares about making you happy, not about spending your cash.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How does leap day babies celebrate their birthdays [TimeandDate]

Born on February 29th? Here's how leap-year babies celebrate their birthdays

Takeaway syndrome

5 behaviours that seem normal but are actually a sign of poverty

5 best threesome positions [Men'shealth]

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

Why you should never remove wax from your ears