DIY Recipes: How to make yaji, the Hausa suya pepper
The name comes from a 14th-century Hausa ruler named Yaji.
Yaji is a complex blend of spices like ginger, garlic, pepper, Kuli Kuli, paprika, and onions. It is usually used as a spice for Nigerian ready-to-eat meat, also known as suya, a popular street food of thinly sliced barbecued meat.
There is no single recipe for this mixture of spices. There are in fact, many versions; we'll guide you on how to make this pepper using groundnuts.
Ingredients
- Garlic powder
- Ground ginger
- Cayenne pepper
- Onion powder
- Roasted groundnut (powder)
- Crushed bouillon cubes (preferably Maggi cubes)
- Smoked paprika
- Salt
- Black pepper
How to prepare
- In a bowl, combine the groundnut powder, cayenne pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, ginger powder, black pepper, crushed Maggi cubes and salt.
- Mix the ingredients thoroughly to ensure an even distribution of flavours.
- Add all the ingredients in a dry blender and blend till all ingredients are well mixed together.
- The spice may have larger granules of ground peanuts, so sieve the suya pepper blend for a smoother spice
- Use immediately or transfer it to an airtight container.
The yaji can be sprinkled generously over grilled chicken, fish or suya.
