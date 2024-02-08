Samosas, those golden-fried pockets of savoury goodness, are a beloved snack across Africa, each region boasting its own twist.
DIY Recipes: How to make delicious and crispy African samosas
Get ready to unleash your inner chef.
Today, we'll embark on a culinary adventure, exploring how to make African Samosas at home!
Whether you prefer it as a standalone snack or paired with puff-puff, this recipe will guide you through the process, step-by-step.
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup lukewarm water
For the filling:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 inch ginger, grated
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- 1/4 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp chilli powder (adjust to your spice preference)
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- Vegetable oil for frying
Instructions
- Prepare the dough: In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Slowly add the vegetable oil and mix until it forms a crumbly texture. Gradually add the lukewarm water, a little at a time, until a soft, pliable dough forms. Knead for 5 minutes on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.
- Make the filling: While the dough rests, heat some oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened. Stir in the garlic and ginger, cooking for another minute. Add the ground meat (or lentils/vegetables) and break it up with a spoon until browned.
- Spice it up: Add the cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chilli powder to the pan. Stir for another minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma.
- Veggie and flavour boost: Add the frozen peas and cook for a few minutes until heated through. Stir in the chopped cilantro and season generously with salt and pepper. Set the filling aside to cool slightly.
- Samosa time: Divide the dough into equal balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a thin circle. Cut the circle in half to form crescent shapes.
- Fill and seal: Place a spoonful of the cooled filling near the wide end of each dough crescent. Fold the dough over the filling and seal the edges tightly using a fork or your fingers. Make sure there are no gaps to prevent the filling from leaking during frying.
- Fry to golden perfection: Heat enough oil in a deep pan to reach a medium-high temperature. Carefully drop the samosas into the hot oil and fry for 2-3 minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.
- Serve and enjoy: Plate your golden samosas and enjoy them hot with your favourite dipping sauce, like tomato ketchup.
Tips and variations
- Experiment with different fillings like chicken, fish, or even vegetables like chopped spinach and potatoes.
- Add a splash of lemon juice to the filling for a touch of freshness.
- Make it ahead. Prepare the dough and filling in advance, store them separately in the refrigerator, and assemble and fry the samosas when ready to serve.
So there you have it! With this recipe and a little practice, you'll be making restaurant-worthy African samosas in no time.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
