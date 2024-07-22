5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

It is quite common that when cleaning our homes, we often focus on visible dirty areas like the toilet seat.
Paying attention to these often-overlooked places and items can help reduce the spread of germs and keep your home healthier.
However, some of the dirtiest places and items in our homes are often overlooked because they don't appear visibly dirty.
These areas harbour germs and bacteria that can impact our health.
Here are some of the dirtiest places and items in your home apart from your toilet seat that you should pay extra attention to during your cleaning routine:
1. Toothbrush holder
The toothbrush holder is one item that can accumulate dirt and harmful organisms. It is usually kept in a damp environment, making it an ideal spot for germs to thrive. Clean your toothbrush holder regularly with hot, soapy water or run it through the dishwasher if it's dishwasher-safe.
2. Remote controls
Remote controls are frequently touched but rarely cleaned. They can harbour bacteria, especially if they are used while eating or if hands are not washed frequently. Wipe down your remote controls with disinfectant wipes regularly.
3. Light switches and door handles
Light switches and door handles are some of your home's most frequently touched surfaces, but they are often neglected during cleaning. Wipe them down with a disinfectant regularly to reduce the spread of germs.
4. Bathroom faucets and handles
The bathroom faucet handles are touched before washing hands, making them hotspots for germs. Regularly disinfect these surfaces to keep them clean.
5. Refrigerator handles
The refrigerator handle is another frequently touched item that is often overlooked during cleaning making it one of the dirtiest spots in your home. Wipe it down regularly with a disinfectant to keep it germ-free.
In conclusion, having a clean home involves more than just sweeping and mopping. Paying attention to these often-overlooked places and items can help reduce the spread of germs and keep your home healthier.
Regular cleaning and disinfecting are key to maintaining a hygienic living environment.
