5 dirtiest items in your house apart from your toilet seat

Oghenerume Progress

Paying attention to these often-overlooked places and items can help reduce the spread of germs and keep your home healthier.

Most people only clean places that are visibly dirty [Home Digest]
Most people only clean places that are visibly dirty [Home Digest]

It is quite common that when cleaning our homes, we often focus on visible dirty areas like the toilet seat.

However, some of the dirtiest places and items in our homes are often overlooked because they don't appear visibly dirty.

These areas harbour germs and bacteria that can impact our health.

Here are some of the dirtiest places and items in your home apart from your toilet seat that you should pay extra attention to during your cleaning routine:

The toothbrush holder is one item that can accumulate dirt and harmful organisms. It is usually kept in a damp environment, making it an ideal spot for germs to thrive. Clean your toothbrush holder regularly with hot, soapy water or run it through the dishwasher if it's dishwasher-safe.

Remote controls are frequently touched but rarely cleaned. They can harbour bacteria, especially if they are used while eating or if hands are not washed frequently. Wipe down your remote controls with disinfectant wipes regularly.

Light switches and door handles are some of your home's most frequently touched surfaces, but they are often neglected during cleaning. Wipe them down with a disinfectant regularly to reduce the spread of germs.

The bathroom faucet handles are touched before washing hands, making them hotspots for germs. Regularly disinfect these surfaces to keep them clean.

Bathroom faucets are hotspots for germs [Apartment Finds]
Bathroom faucets are hotspots for germs [Apartment Finds] The hack immediately started working right before my eyes. Without applying much pressure, the parchment paper was erasing the hard water stains that had been there for months. The harder I scrubbed, the shiner my bathroom sink faucet became. As someone who had tried other multipurpose cleaners on the sink before, I was shocked to see how clean my sink got without any streaks left behind.  Within seconds, my faucet was sparkling clean. Business Insider USA
The refrigerator handle is another frequently touched item that is often overlooked during cleaning making it one of the dirtiest spots in your home. Wipe it down regularly with a disinfectant to keep it germ-free.

In conclusion, having a clean home involves more than just sweeping and mopping. Paying attention to these often-overlooked places and items can help reduce the spread of germs and keep your home healthier.

Regular cleaning and disinfecting are key to maintaining a hygienic living environment.

