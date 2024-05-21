ADVERTISEMENT
Did you know these 10 animals can create art?

Anna Ajayi

These stories show that creativity is not limited to humans.

These animals can create art [Grunge]
Art is seen as a human activity, but some animals have proven that they can also create beautiful and compelling works of art.

For most animals, their main focus is finding food, staying safe, and raising their young. But some animals take things a step further. They use their natural skills and instincts to create elaborate structures, displays, and even paintings that go beyond basic survival needs. From painting to photography, these animals have used their abilities to express themselves creatively.

Here are ten animals that have amazed the world with their artistic talents:

Congo the painter [ArtnetNews]
Congo was one of the earliest animal artists to gain fame. Starting in the 1950s, this chimpanzee was given pencils and paints and quickly showed a remarkable ability to create abstract art. Congo's works were exhibited in London and even sold at auction for substantial amounts. His creations, characterised by their balance and composition, suggest a genuine artistic vision​​.

Elephants that took up the brush [HubPages]
Elephants are known for their intelligence and dexterity, which extend to their ability to paint. At the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, elephants are trained to use brushes with their trunks to create intricate paintings. These artworks often depict flowers, trees, and abstract designs. While there has been controversy over the training methods, many of these elephants seem to enjoy the activity and are rewarded with treats for their efforts​​.

Pigcasso the painting pig [TheTelegraph]
Pigcasso, a pig rescued from a slaughterhouse in South Africa, has become an internationally recognised artist. She started painting after showing interest in brushes, and now her colourful, abstract works have been sold for thousands of dollars. Pigcasso's art not only supports animal welfare but also challenges our perceptions of animal capabilities​​.

Dagger the DogVinci [TheTodayShow]
Dagger, also known as DogVinci, is a Labrador Retriever who found his artistic calling after being adopted by artist Yvonne Dagger. Watching his owner paint inspired Dagger to try it himself, and he quickly became proficient. His paintings have raised significant funds for charity, showcasing his talent and generosity​​.

Metro the painting racehorse [Gallery30]
Metro Meteor was a successful racehorse before knee injuries ended his racing career. His new owners discovered that he enjoyed painting, using a brush held in his mouth. Metro's abstract artworks became bestsellers, with proceeds funding his medical treatments and supporting other retired racehorses​​.

Mshindi the painting rhino [WPLGLocal10]
At Denver Zoo, a black rhino named Mshindi used his mouth to hold a paintbrush and create abstract art. Trained by his keepers, Mshindi's paintings were sold to raise funds for rhino conservation. His story highlights the unexpected talents that animals can develop under the right conditions​​.

Bini the bunny [DailyMail]
Bini the Bunny is a rabbit with a flair for painting. Trained by his owner, Bini uses brushes to create vibrant artworks. His paintings have gained popularity online, and Bini even has his own website where fans can purchase his creations. His work supports rabbit rescue efforts, showing that even small animals can make a big impact​.

Towan the orangutan [SeattlePI]
Towan, an orangutan at Woodland Park Zoo, enjoyed painting throughout his life. His artworks, created with brushes and finger paints, were sold to support animal conservation. Towan's artistic endeavours provided enrichment and a creative outlet, demonstrating the cognitive abilities of great apes​​.

Smithfield the painting pig [paintingpigcom]
Smithfield, another talented pig, began painting when his owner gave him a brush. His artworks, characterised by bold strokes and vivid colours, have been showcased in galleries and sold to raise money for animal welfare. Smithfield's art highlights the creative potential of farm animals​.

ALSO READ: Top 5 most expensive paintings ever sold

Grizzler takes his own photos [Pinterest]
Grizzler, a dog with a knack for photography, became a "pho-dog-rapher" thanks to a special camera that took pictures when his heart rate increased. This project captured Grizzler's perspective on the world, producing a series of photos that offer a dog's-eye view of life. His work challenges our understanding of animal cognition and creativity​​.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

