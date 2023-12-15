Did you know the first Barbie was modelled after a sex doll?

In the late 1940s, German cartoonist Reinhard Beuthien created Lilli, a curvy, flirtatious character who appeared in the Bild-Zeitung newspaper. Lilli was designed as a satirical commentary on the materialistic and hedonistic post-war society, attracting attention for her indecent outfits, suggestive poses, and gold-digging ways.

Several years later, American businesswoman Ruth Handler encountered Lilli during a family trip to Europe. Inspired by her daughter Barbara's fascination with playing with paper dolls in adult roles, Handler envisioned a three-dimensional version of Lilli that could be dressed and styled in various outfits.

While retaining Lilli's curvaceous figure and flirtatious attitude, Handler toned down the doll's sexualised features and transformed her into a wholesome fashion icon for young girls. Thus, Barbie was born in 1959, became a global phenomenon and shook things up in the toy industry.

Barbie's unexpected origin sparked some controversy and debate. Some criticised the connection to a sex doll, questioning the appropriateness of such a figure as a role model for children. Others saw it as a reflection of the changing social norms and evolving ideas of beauty and femininity.

However, Barbie's impact on popular culture remains undeniable and has been reinvented countless times over the years. The latest Barbie movie especially, reflects a shift in societal trends towards a more inclusive and diverse representation of femininity. She has been portrayed in various professions as an astronaut, a doctor, a president and even a firefighter. Barbie seems to have challenged stereotypes and encouraged girls to dream big and aspire to diverse careers.

As the conversation about challenging stereotypes, body image positivity and diversity surfaces and intensifies, Barbie faces new challenges. Critics argue that the doll's unrealistic proportions and narrow beauty standards contribute to body dissatisfaction and self-esteem issues in young girls. Barbie's narrow hips and perfect skin portrayed an idealised, photoshopped version of women's reality, leading many to feel inadequate and insecure about their own bodies.

In response, Mattel, the company behind Barbie, made efforts to create a more inclusive line of dolls with diverse body types, skin tones, and ethnicities. They also launched initiatives promoting self-love and acceptance among young girls.