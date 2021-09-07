RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Nigerian visual artist Dennis Osadebe gets Naomi Osaka's endorsement in an issue of Racquet Magazine

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Dennis Osadebe gets a lot of praise from international tennis star.

Dennis Osadebe's illustration on the cover of Racket magazine [instagram/dennis]
Dennis Osadebe's illustration on the cover of Racket magazine [instagram/dennis]

Nigerian mixed-media artist Dennis Osadebe and sculptor got a major endorsement from tennis star Naomi Osaka in an issue of Racquet Magazine.

Recommended articles

Osaka in her role as guest editor of the magazine, selected Osadebe in a cover story.

For the cover, I chose the Nigerian visual artist Dennis Osadebe. I have a few of his pieces in my house and I think he is awesome," the international tennis star said.

www.instagram.com

"He is my favorite contemporary artist, and I am honored and humbled that he is involved in this issue.”

Dennis' work in the magazine [instagram/dennis]
Dennis' work in the magazine [instagram/dennis] Pulse Nigeria

Dennis on his Instagram called the moment 'a milestone and a true honour'.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'After I caught her cheating, she threatened to kill herself' - Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri speaks after breakup

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

5 reasons why you should have sex during pregnancy

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

This is how to stay sexually intimate in a long distance relationship

Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

8 weird reasons why women moan and make sounds during sex

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'