Nigerian mixed-media artist Dennis Osadebe and sculptor got a major endorsement from tennis star Naomi Osaka in an issue of Racquet Magazine.
Osaka in her role as guest editor of the magazine, selected Osadebe in a cover story.
“For the cover, I chose the Nigerian visual artist Dennis Osadebe. I have a few of his pieces in my house and I think he is awesome," the international tennis star said.
"He is my favorite contemporary artist, and I am honored and humbled that he is involved in this issue.”
Dennis on his Instagram called the moment 'a milestone and a true honour'.
