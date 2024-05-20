7 deadliest means of transportation responsible for the most deaths

Let’s rank the deadliest means of transportation:

1. Cars and trucks

A lot of people die from road and truck accidents. In Nigeria, 2,717 total road accidents were reported in Q4 2023, compared to 2,187 in Q3 2023, a 24.23 percent increase. Vehicle failures like the brakes not working or tyres bursting while in transit are some reasons cars and trucks are dangerous.

Driving behaviours such as driving while intoxicated, driving too fast for the conditions of the road, and distracted driving account for a large portion of car accidents.

2. Motorcycles

Motorcycles are risky, especially when they are used without a helmet. Motorcycle riding is a contributing factor in 50% to 57% of traffic accidents worldwide. In Malaysia, motorbikes make up 47% of all registered vehicles, and 120,156 crashes have been reported. The Federal Road Safety Corps in Gombe State says it has recorded 377 motorcycle accidents between January and December 2022.

3. Walking

Walking may seem like a safe mode of transportation, but statistics show that it is highly vulnerable, especially when hit by automobiles. In 2013, 4,735 pedestrians were killed and 150,000 were injured in the United States.

4. Bicycles

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 720 people died in bicycle crashes in 2014. The use of a helmet is a major factor in bicycle safety. The percentage of fatalities that did not wear a helmet was unclear; however, it was at least 60%. Helmet-wearers have an 85% lower probability of dying.

Even with reduced death rates, riding a bicycle still carries some danger because it's one of the main ways that sports or leisure activities cause brain injuries.

5. Boats

Between 2019 and 2023, Nigeria recorded 71 fatal boat accidents with at least 1,072 fatalities, according to our compilation of reported figures, The Premium Times reports. The reason for this is that many people don’t use life jackets or know how to swim.

6. Trains and subways

The majority of these deaths occurred at grade crossings or as trespassers. Similar to trains, which are thought to be reasonably safe for passengers, pedestrians near tube tracks and platforms are usually the cause of fatalities. According to the US Department of Transportation, there were 769 railroad-related deaths in 2014.

7. Planes and helicopters