Condom tester, professional sleeper and other weird but fun jobs

Temi Iwalaiye

Would you like to sleep all day or watch Netflix and get paid? Well, you can if it is your job.

A professional sleeper [Mint]
A professional sleeper [Mint]

Here are five weird but fun jobs:

The job of a professional sleeper is to test the comfort of beds. They sleep in different beds each night and write reviews about their satisfaction.

Some people might think watching paint dry is boring, but not these people. Companies hire people to keep an eye on the changing colours and particles of paint as it dries, both on walls and under a microscope, to ensure the paints are durable and do not fall off.

If you have this job, all you have to do is watch Netflix movies and series every day before they get released.

Netflix engaged a team of committed people to review and classify all material before it is made public to make it easier for viewers to find what they're looking for.

These people decide if it's a rom-com, an action movie, or any other category. It helps the algorithm to suggests movies and series for them.

Professional mourner [asiasociety]
Professional mourner [asiasociety] Pulse Nigeria

In case you die single and alone, you can always make sure there are professional mourners at your funeral. These people cry and wail loudly during a funeral, even though they do not know the deceased. This is customary in Southeast Asia and some parts of Africa. Someone's job is to be a professional mourner; this assists the deceased on their way to the afterlife.

Most condom manufacturing companies need to test their condoms for quality assurance.

A "breakage and slippage study" requires women and men (or a couple) to use a test condom five to eight times during sex and then fill out a detailed questionnaire. They seek information on the placement, position, sobriety, noise, pain, orgasm, and if the condom snags on the pubes.

Panda hugger [Goodnewsnetwork]
Panda hugger [Goodnewsnetwork] Pulse Nigeria

How about receiving $32,000 for looking after pandas all day? The Giant Panda Protection and Research Centre in China offers the position of panda caretaker. The sole mission of this job is to spend 365 days with the pandas, experiencing their pleasures and sufferings.

