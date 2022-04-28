RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Chivas Regal to storm Owerri and Port Harcourt.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal

Chivas Regal, a premium blended scotch whiskey from the stables of Pernod Ricard Nigeria, promises to give you an epic night to remember in the cities of Owerri and Port Harcourt alongside acts like Phynofino, Zoro, Ajebo hustlers, Ugoccie, DJ Tgarbs, DJ Nana, DJ Barbie, only1partylighter, voltageofhype, to show you an unforgettable nightlife experience.

Recommended articles

This grand tour which takes place on the weekend of the 29th & 30th of April 2022, begins on Friday the 29th with a ‘Regal Entry’ at the Las Vegas Club, Owerri. The crew will then proceed to Play Royal club and finally shut down the Orange Room to complete the Owerri phase.

Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal Pulse Nigeria

On Saturday the 30th of April, the 411 Signature Club, The Outlet and The Creed will be lit up with the Chivas Regal crew to wrap up the tour in Port Harcourt.

Are you’re ready to get litty with the Chivas Blended Scotch Whiskey? Get your plus ones and day ones ready to CHILL AND FLEX with the big boys at Chivas Club Tour.

---

#FeatureByChivasRegal

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

ARM announces the winner of N12M in the Deji Alli ARM Young Talent Award (DAAYTA) 2022

Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

Elon Musk tweeted about cocaine in Coca-Cola and we wonder what that would taste like

Elon Musk tweeted about cocaine in Coca-Cola and we wonder what that would taste like

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Mango Szn: Pros and cons of eating mango

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

Dear women, here's why texting him first isn't bad at all

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

For women: 7 menstrual hygiene tips you need to follow

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Top 5 shocking revelations from the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

The Real Housewives of Lagos: What we think of their fashion so far

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

5 comfortable s*x positions during pregnancy

Trending

50 truth or dare questions that will heat up your relationship right now

These Are The 50 Sexiest Truth Or Dare Questions

5 ways to white eyes naturally

___9100493___2018___11___13___15___download

Yeast Infection: How you know if you have one and how to treat it

Here's how you know if you have a yeast infection and how to treat it [Credit: Health Magazine]

#ReelDeel2022: A testament to Nigerian women’s fashion and the magic of their designers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Rita was the belle of the ball and Ini Edo, the best dressed [Instagram]