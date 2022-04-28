Chivas Regal will take six clubs in Owerri, Port Harcourt by storm in two nights

This grand tour which takes place on the weekend of the 29th & 30th of April 2022, begins on Friday the 29th with a ‘Regal Entry’ at the Las Vegas Club, Owerri. The crew will then proceed to Play Royal club and finally shut down the Orange Room to complete the Owerri phase.

Pulse Nigeria

On Saturday the 30th of April, the 411 Signature Club, The Outlet and The Creed will be lit up with the Chivas Regal crew to wrap up the tour in Port Harcourt.

Are you’re ready to get litty with the Chivas Blended Scotch Whiskey? Get your plus ones and day ones ready to CHILL AND FLEX with the big boys at Chivas Club Tour.

