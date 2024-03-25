5 surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt

But, this isn't just any old salt.

Harvested using traditional methods from the Atlantic seawater off the coast of Brittany, France, Celtic sea salt is renowned for its health benefits.

Packed with minerals and lower in sodium compared to regular table salt, it's a choice that's not only good for your taste buds but surprisingly beneficial for your health too.

1. Keeps you hydrated

Surprisingly, Celtic sea salt helps keep your body well-hydrated. Unlike table salt, which can dehydrate you, the balanced mineral content in Celtic sea salt supports hydration. It helps maintain the delicate balance of minerals in your cells, ensuring that water is absorbed and retained efficiently in the body. So, a pinch of Celtic sea salt in your water bottle might just be the trick to better hydration.

2. Mineral-rich goodness

One of the most standout features of Celtic sea salt is its rich mineral content. It's not just about sodium; this salt contains a bounty of essential minerals like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, to name a few. These minerals are crucial for various bodily functions, including bone health, cardiovascular health, and even maintaining a healthy nervous system. Adding a bit of Celtic sea salt to your meals can be an easy way to up your mineral intake.

3. Aids in digestion

Ever thought salt could aid in digestion? Celtic sea salt does exactly that. Its mineral content stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, which in turn helps your body break down food more efficiently. This means you not only enjoy your meals more but also absorb more nutrients from them. A little sprinkle over your dishes could support your digestive health in more ways than one.

4. Boosts skin health

Celtic sea salt isn't just for eating; it's also great for your skin. Thanks to its mineral magic, soaking in a bath with Celtic sea salt can help detoxify and nourish your skin. It aids in healing and moisturizing, leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated. Who knew a bath with the right kind of salt could be so beneficial?

5. Improves sleep

Lastly, and perhaps most surprisingly, Celtic sea salt might help you get a better night's sleep. Its magnesium content, in particular, is known for its relaxation and sleep-enhancing properties. Consuming a bit of Celtic sea salt before bed, especially mixed into a warm drink, can help your body unwind and prepare for a restful sleep.

How to use Celtic sea salt

Incorporating Celtic sea salt into your diet is straightforward. Use it as you would regular salt - to season dishes, in cooking, or even a pinch in your water. Note that despite its health benefits, moderation is key. Too much salt, regardless of its type, can lead to health issues.

So there you have it, five surprising health benefits of Celtic sea salt that go beyond just adding flavour to your meals.