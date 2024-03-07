What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

More and more young adults are finding themselves facing these conditions, sparking concerns and questions about the causes behind this. What are the factors contributing to hypertension and high blood pressure among young adults?

High blood pressure, mostly referred to as the "silent killer," is a condition that can go unnoticed for years. It occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries is consistently too high, leading to health complications such as heart disease and stroke.

To prevent and manage this, young adults must understand the causes.

Lifestyle choices

One of the primary contributors to high blood pressure in young adults is lifestyle choices. In an era dominated by fast food, sedentary jobs, and digital entertainment, unhealthy habits are more common than ever.

A diet high in salt, processed foods, and fatty foods can increase blood pressure. Consuming too much salt can cause the body to retain water, increasing the pressure on artery walls.

Physical inactivity can lead to weight gain, which is a known risk factor for hypertension. Regular exercise helps keep the heart strong and efficient, reducing the pressure required to pump blood.

Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can damage blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure.

Stress and mental health

The pressures of modern life can also take a toll on young adults, contributing to high blood pressure. Stress from work, studies, or personal issues can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure.

Chronic stress, however, can lead to long-term hypertension as the body remains in a heightened state of alertness.

Genetic factors

In some cases, hypertension in young adults can be traced back to genetics. If high blood pressure runs in the family, individuals may be more predisposed to developing the condition. This genetic predisposition, combined with lifestyle factors, can significantly increase the risk of hypertension.

Medical conditions

Certain medical conditions can also lead to high blood pressure in young adults. These include:

Kidney Disease: The kidneys regulate blood pressure. Any condition that affects kidney function can result in increased blood pressure.

Hormonal Imbalances: Conditions like thyroid problems or adrenal gland disorders can cause hypertension.

Sleep Apnea: This sleep disorder, characterised by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep, has been linked to increased blood pressure.

High blood pressure and hypertension in young adults are multifaceted issues influenced by lifestyle choices, stress and mental health, genetics, and underlying medical conditions. By adopting healthier lifestyles, going for regular medical check-ups, and managing stress, young adults can reduce their risk of developing hypertension.