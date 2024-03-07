ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

Anna Ajayi

It's never too early to start taking care of your heart health.

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults? [iStock]
What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults? [iStock]

Hypertension and high blood pressure are terms that bring to mind images of middle-aged or older individuals, but surprisingly, these health issues are not exclusive to the older demographic.

Recommended articles

More and more young adults are finding themselves facing these conditions, sparking concerns and questions about the causes behind this. What are the factors contributing to hypertension and high blood pressure among young adults?

High blood pressure, mostly referred to as the "silent killer," is a condition that can go unnoticed for years. It occurs when the force of blood pushing against the walls of your arteries is consistently too high, leading to health complications such as heart disease and stroke.

To prevent and manage this, young adults must understand the causes.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the primary contributors to high blood pressure in young adults is lifestyle choices. In an era dominated by fast food, sedentary jobs, and digital entertainment, unhealthy habits are more common than ever.

  • A diet high in salt, processed foods, and fatty foods can increase blood pressure. Consuming too much salt can cause the body to retain water, increasing the pressure on artery walls.
  • Physical inactivity can lead to weight gain, which is a known risk factor for hypertension. Regular exercise helps keep the heart strong and efficient, reducing the pressure required to pump blood.
  • Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking can damage blood vessels, leading to increased blood pressure.

The pressures of modern life can also take a toll on young adults, contributing to high blood pressure. Stress from work, studies, or personal issues can cause temporary spikes in blood pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT
Stress can cause high blood pressure [iStock]
Stress can cause high blood pressure [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Chronic stress, however, can lead to long-term hypertension as the body remains in a heightened state of alertness.

In some cases, hypertension in young adults can be traced back to genetics. If high blood pressure runs in the family, individuals may be more predisposed to developing the condition. This genetic predisposition, combined with lifestyle factors, can significantly increase the risk of hypertension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain medical conditions can also lead to high blood pressure in young adults. These include:

  • Kidney Disease: The kidneys regulate blood pressure. Any condition that affects kidney function can result in increased blood pressure.
  • Hormonal Imbalances: Conditions like thyroid problems or adrenal gland disorders can cause hypertension.
  • Sleep Apnea: This sleep disorder, characterised by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep, has been linked to increased blood pressure.

High blood pressure and hypertension in young adults are multifaceted issues influenced by lifestyle choices, stress and mental health, genetics, and underlying medical conditions. By adopting healthier lifestyles, going for regular medical check-ups, and managing stress, young adults can reduce their risk of developing hypertension.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

7 ways men can be more irresistible to women

7 ways men can be more irresistible to women

7 herbs women can take for fertility boost

7 herbs women can take for fertility boost

Are you obese, overweight, chubby or simply fat? Know the difference

Are you obese, overweight, chubby or simply fat? Know the difference

7 precautions you need to take before lending money to anyone

7 precautions you need to take before lending money to anyone

4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

4 former Nigerian presidents and heads of state who were very fashionable

Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

Are there side effects to not having sex for a long time?

10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

10 Perfume Hacks: How to make your scent last longer

Why men give their entire salary to their wives to spend in Japan

Why men give their entire salary to their wives to spend in Japan

Ghana at 67: Here are various Ghanaian dishes from various tribes everyone should try

Ghana at 67: Here are various Ghanaian dishes from various tribes everyone should try

Pulse Sports

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How does leap day babies celebrate their birthdays [TimeandDate]

Born on February 29th? Here's how leap-year babies celebrate their birthdays

Takeaway syndrome

5 behaviours that seem normal but are actually a sign of poverty

5 best threesome positions [Men'shealth]

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

Why you should never remove wax from your ears