Careers24, a job portal and recruitment platform for job-seeking graduates in Nigeria is shutting down.

In a statement exclusively obtained by Business Insider, Media24, a subsidiary of Naspers, South African-based multinational internet and media group officially announced the closure of Careers24, its online job portal in Nigeria after operating in the country for five years.

The job platform will close its Nigerian operation effective from March 1, 2019.

Explaining the reason for shutting down the job platform, the CEO of Media24, Ishmet Davidson, said Careers24 hasn’t managed to gain the expected traction in that market.

He said, said, “Like any other business, we regularly review our portfolio of print and digital brands, products and services – some flourish, others battle.

“Thus the decision to close Careers24 Nigeria, which unfortunately hasn’t managed to gain the expected traction in that market.”

Davidson, however, emphasized that the closure of will have no impact on Careers24’s operations in South Africa.

He said that Careers24, South Africa has established itself as one of the leading job portals in the country.

Careers24 launched in February 2014 to battle the job market with Jobberman and others but unable to survive the market after five years of operating in Nigeria.