Do you want to summarize your research article?

Title

Abstract

Introduction

Method

Results

Discussion

References.

You need to condense a long research contents into an interesting, self-explanatory image in order to write a summary for paper. It should convey the actual content of your article. Resoomer gives you access to a learning tool that highlights and condenses the key concepts and information in your text. This tool is useful for:

College students

Professors

Journalists

Editors

Press release

Readers

Libraries and librarians

Writers

Publishers

Museums

Publishers

If this is your first attempt then no matter whatever you try to write, it will be little difficult, for you.

What a research summary is?

A research summary is the section of your article that summarises your research findings for the reader. A carefully crafted study summary speaks for you and your understanding of the material presented in the research paper.

Finding and highlighting the research's key takeaways can help you write a quality research summary that is easier to understand. The structure of a research paper's sections is accessible through a research summary, which functions as a doorway.

A summary must take an objective stance because its goal is to provide an overview of the subject, research methods, and conclusions used in the study. Nothing to analyse or criticise.

How to summarize?

To create a decent summary, decide which information is crucial and then summarize it for the reader. Understanding a subject well makes it easier to thoroughly convey it. The following steps are helpful.

Write your first draft

Maintain the same order like your article itself. Adjust the length depending on your content of the particular article.

State the research question

State the hypotheses tested

Briefly describe the methods.

Describe the results.

Explain the key consequences of your results.

The results in reference to your hypothesis

For your first draft, focus on content. Condense afterword as required. Try to write first about the hypotheses, methods and results, then about your introduction and discussion last.

Edit your draft for completeness and accuracy

If more information is required for accuracy, add it.

Most often, if you comprehend the content, you will need to omit unnecessary or unimportant details.

Be brief, stick to the research issue, and stay away from generalisations.

Edit for style

Write to any other intelligent, interested, trusting, and slightly lazy audience (such as yourself, or some of your own classmates). Expect your readers to be slightly interested, but avoid making them to struggle to understand your concept.

Include every possible important detail, but don't assume that they have already understood.

Eliminate wordiness

Use specific, concrete language

Use scientifically accurate language

Rely primarily on paraphrasing, but not direct quotes. In scientific writing usually, direct quotes are not used so often

Re-read what all you have written. Ask some others to read it so that they can catch things that you may have missed.

What you get at the end will be the summarization of your research article.

---