CANDO! Nigeria hosts its first-ever Paint, Sip, and Plant event in honor of World Earth Day

It was World Earth Day a few days ago, and like every other day, CanDo!; the consumer-facing brand of NAMPAK BEVCAN (Africa’s largest producer of cans), wanted to do something positive. Being the pioneers they are, the CanDo community hosted Nigeria’s first Paint, Sip, and Plant event at The Garden, Ikoyi, Lagos with environmentalists and members of the plant community. .

In attendance were the Sales Account Manager, Nampak Bevcan Nigeria, Mr. Ikemefuna Chidi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Dr. Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens (LASPARK), Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, MD Yellow Brick Road Ltd, Mr. Olumide Kaliko Olowole, and a representative of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) Ms. Tumilara Oloyede.

This event had attendees sipping, painting, and planting in cans. The aim was to make Nigerians understand the need to invest in our planet by playing an active role in choosing environmentally friendly habits such as recycling and using cans. Why cans? It’s simple. Aluminum cans are easily recycled. This means they have a lower carbon footprint and are less harmful to aquatic life.

Was it a success? See for yourself

You too can make a difference. .

How? Reduce, Re-use and Recycle. Last but by no means least, CHOOSE CANS!

Join CANDO! On its journey to make the Earth a safer place.

