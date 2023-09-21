ADVERTISEMENT
Your favourite celebrities don't get dark underarms, here's their secret

Anna Ajayi

If you’ve been struggling with dark underarms, trying to figure out a way to achieve those evenly-toned armpits, know that you’re not alone.

Smooth pits are achievable. [TheGuardian]
And the best part? You can have those same confidence-boosting armpits without breaking a sweat.

For starters, all you need is a straightforward underarm skincare routine, just as you'd care for any other part of your body. This routine has the magic touch to rid you of dark underarms in no time.

So, stick around, as we spill the beans on the secrets behind celebrities' spotless and picture-perfect underarms.

Besides your regular shower routine, you have to specially clean your underarms because, just like the skin on other parts of your body, the skin in your underarms requires extra care. If you don't clean thoroughly, dark patches may develop. So, give it some extra care by cleaning it with lemon juice to rid it of bacteria, dirt, or any other impurities.

Remember your face scrub? Just like your facial skin, you must exfoliate the underarms once or twice a week to get rid of the dead skin cells there. And because the skin in the armpit region is quite sensitive, you have to be gentle with it. Get yourself some gentle body scrubs and skin lighteners, and exfoliate once or twice a week. Your pits will thank you.

ALSO READ: Homemade remedies to lighten dark underarms

Your underarms can get chafed and dark from all that rubbing against your clothes. Just like you need to moisturise your face and body to keep it moist and supple, don't skip your pits. After your shower, slap on some soothing cream or lotion to seal in the moisture.

Celebrities don’t shave, they wax instead. Shaving can lead to pesky ingrown hairs, making your skin look all bumpy. To avoid that, you need to wax. Waxing not only removes the hair but also keeps the bumps at bay. Also, remember that you should wax your skin in the opposite direction to the hair growth. This will reduce the chances of getting an ingrown hair. If DIY waxing would be a hassle, consider a professional.

Celebrities with smooth pits say no to antiperspirants. Those products block your pores and can irritate your skin, making it even darker. Use deodorants, which are safer compared to an antiperspirant. They keep you smelling fresh without the drama.

Anna Ajayi

