Dark pits can be easily fixed with easily-available ingredients in your kitchen. Try any of these tips this week for smooth, toned underarms.

1. Lemon Juice and Baking soda

Lemon is a natural bleaching agent and helps to brighten up darkened areas. It is an amazing natural cleanser and mixing it with baking soda can make an outstanding scrub to get rid of dark underarms.

Direction: Mix a small amount of baking soda and lemon juice and rub on the darkened area every day for two-three minutes before bathing. Follow with moisturizer. You will see changes between 7-10 days.

2. Irish potatoes

Potato is also a great natural bleach and an anti-irritant that helps to lighten underarms and provides instant relief from itchiness.

Direction: Take thin slices of potatoes and massage under arms for 5-7 minutes. Rinse with water and repeat 2-3 times a week.

3. Coconut oil and sugar

Coconut oil is a great natural moisturiser that contains Vitamin E which can help lighten dark areas over time. The scrub helps to remove dead skin from the under arms area because any form of buildup can cause the area to appear dark.

Direction: Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a small amount of coconut oil and apply under the arms. Scrub for a few seconds and wash away.

4. Milk

Vitamins and fatty acids present in milk can help soften the skin and make the skin tone much lighter.

Direction: Mix two tablespoons of full fat milk, one tablespoon flour and one teaspoon of plain yogurt to make a thick paste. Apply it on your underarms and leave for about 15 minute before washing off. Repeat few times a week on a regular basis.

5. Cucumbers

Cucumbers also have natural bleaching properties to help lighten discoloured skin.

Direction: Rub a thin cucumber slice on your underarms or grate a cucumber and apply the juice under your arms. Do this once or twice daily until satisfied with the results.