ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Inemesit Udodiong

Turns out there are some health benefits that come with donating blood.

Donating blood
Donating blood

Recommended articles

According to Musa Muhibi, a Professor of Haematology at Edo State University, the rate of blood donation in the country is low, with only a maximum of 10 percent of donors.

He said, “Nigeria has one of lowest voluntary blood donation rates globally, with only 10 percent of blood supply coming from voluntary donors. Also, 60 percent comes from family replacement donors, while 30 percent comes from paid blood donors.”

Despite the low rates, it turns out that rolling your sleeves up to donate blood does come with some health benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

In honour of World Blood Donor Day, which falls on June 14, 2023, here are three surprising reasons to consider donating blood today:

You get a free health screening anytime you go to donate blood. Your vital signs have to be checked to ensure that you are fit enough before you are allowed to go through the procedure.

This check-up is the perfect opportunity to get screened for any health conditions you may be unaware of. This is an obvious win-win situation.

Blood donation helps the donor and the receiver
Blood donation helps the donor and the receiver Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have found that regular blood donation lowers LDL-c, also known as “bad” cholesterol as it causes plaque buildup in arteries which leads to cardiovascular diseases.

A study published in the Journal of Blood Medicine in 2022 showed that regular blood donors had lower LDL-c (low-density lipoprotein cholesterol) compared to first-time donors.

The data also showed that regular blood donors have a higher level of HDL-c (high-density lipoprotein cholesterol), which lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a paper titled ‘Donation frequency, iron loss, and risk of cancer among blood donors', Swedish researcher Dr Gustaf Edgren, observed that the risks of cancers of the lung, liver, colon, stomach, and oesophagus saw a decreasing trend as these are thought to be promoted by iron overload. This has been attributed to the fact that donating blood is said to maintain iron levels.

A 2022 study in the Journal of Oncology titled 'Association between Blood Donation and Malignant and Benign Tumour Risk', conducted among 3.4 million participants in China, also stated that the overall risk of tumours decreased more substantially with age in blood donors compared with nonblood donors.

In addition to these three health benefits, there is also the fact that helping people in need by donating your blood does wonders for your mood and mental health.

Before you go donating blood, make sure you drink a lot of water, eat well, exercise, and take iron tablets.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

3 ways to grow fresh vegetables at home

3 ways to grow fresh vegetables at home

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days

Guinness World Records declares Hilda Baci new cooking marathon record holder

Guinness World Records declares Hilda Baci new cooking marathon record holder

S*x is better than sleeping pills for better sleep - study

S*x is better than sleeping pills for better sleep - study

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Say goodbye to low testosterone with natural solutions

Say goodbye to low testosterone with natural solutions

Ekiti chef chasing Hilda Baci's record cooks for over 85 hours

Ekiti chef chasing Hilda Baci's record cooks for over 85 hours

First Lady of Ekiti State sends words of encouragement to Chef Dammy

First Lady of Ekiti State sends words of encouragement to Chef Dammy

7 fun and healthy food recipes to try with your kids

7 fun and healthy food recipes to try with your kids

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

Kylian Mbappe: Top destinations for the wantaway PSG star this summer

I am half Nigeria- Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Masturbation increases the chances of fertility in males

Masturbation may increase a male primate's chances of impregnating a female - Study

Sweden denies sex becoming an official sport [Pinterest]

Sweden denies recognising sex as a sport

Braids have always been a go-to choice for Nigerian women.

7 ways to style your braids for a more formal look

Pineapple peels offer a range of untapped potential

3 things you can do with pineapple peels