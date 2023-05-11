The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigeria requires 1.8m blood units yearly to meet transfusion needs

News Agency Of Nigeria

This is because of the high maternal mortality rate and increased prevalence of infectious diseases and malaria, which required blood transfusion.

Units of blood
Units of blood

Recommended articles

He made this known in his paper titled: “The Cycle in Blood Safety: Being Efficiently, Selfish and Effectively Generous” at the 7th Inaugural Lecture of the university in Uzairue, Edo on Thursday.

The haematologist, who is the Dean, Faculty of Applied Health Sciences, said that the rate of blood donation in the country is low, with only maximum of 10 per cent of donors.

According to him, majority of blood donations are from family replacement donors, some of whom are not adequately screened for blood-borne infections and other health conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Nigeria has one of lowest voluntary blood donation rates globally, with only 10 per cent of blood supply coming from voluntary donors.

“Also 60 per cent comes from family replacement donors, while 30 per cent comes from paid blood donors.”

The dean added that strategies aimed at promoting voluntary blood donation were needed to increase the availability of safe blood to meet high demand for blood transfusion.

This is because of the high maternal mortality rate and increased prevalence of infectious diseases and malaria, which required blood transfusion.

Muhibi said blood transfusion could save lives of patients in need and remained a crucial aspect of healthcare services, particularly in emergency situations and during medical procedures like surgeries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The don said that factors affecting voluntary blood donation included fear of needles, lack of trust in the healthcare system, inadequate awareness, cultural and religious beliefs.

He called for public awareness about the importance of blood donation and the benefits of voluntary donation.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, said the lecture was organised to highlight the importance of promoting voluntary blood donation and sustainable blood transfusion system in the country.

He said “today, we are gathered to celebrate the achievements of one of our own who chose to share with us, his invaluable knowledge and expertise in the field of blood safety.

“I am confident that you will continue to make invaluable contributions to the field of blood safety in Nigeria.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari’s fresh loan good for Nigeria — Prof Olurode

Buhari’s fresh loan good for Nigeria — Prof Olurode

Nigeria requires 1.8m blood units yearly to meet transfusion needs

Nigeria requires 1.8m blood units yearly to meet transfusion needs

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen

Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport.

BREAKING: Tyre bursts into flames as plane crash lands at Abuja airport