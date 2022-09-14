RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Work-life balance: How to deal with burnout from work and rest

Temi Iwalaiye

Many people have spoken about work-life balance without actually knowing how to achieve it.

Here's how to deal with work related stress [Mashable]
One of the greatest shockers of adulthood is that the weekend is a useless interval between work and rest. You find yourself hoping the weekend comes along just to fill it with more obligations.

The truth is although you might enjoy your work, you might feel overwhelmed and burdened by it, which leads to less enjoyment of it, that’s why it’s important to maintain a good work balance.

The most stressful jobs are those in health care where it is a matter of life and death, working with customers where you always have to sound cheerful and polite, jobs based on time pressure and jobs that leave you feeling like you constantly have to deliver or you would get fired.

One thing is certain, you need a break from work. This is a period known as recovery time, but how do you ensure that the time off work is meaningful? Many people take time off work, but when they come back, they feel neither refreshed nor relaxed.

Researchers have grouped recovery time into two, relaxation and mastery.

Relaxation or a relaxing activity is any activity that calms your body and mind. Taking a walk, jogging, meditation, yoga, massages and even binge-watching your favourite series are relaxing activities.

Mastery is the best way to enjoy time off work, Let’s be honest, you don’t want to sit all day and night doing nothing, you don’t want to do work - the one you are paid for.

Mastery involves learning something new, engaging in a challenging activity or learning a new skill like painting, cooking or learning a new language.

Learning a new skill is an excellent way to relax [istockphoto]
Learning a new skill is an excellent way to relax [istockphoto]

A 2019 study carried out on 183 employees over 10 workdays found that people who achieved mastery during their off time were more energetic and enthusiastic the next morning.

The truth is that you need regular breaks off work to do your job properly, that is why some European countries are advocating for a 4-day work week, many companies are trying this out, and the result will be available in 2023.

At the end of the day, to feel relaxed you have to be completely detached from work.

A 2020 survey-based study involving 172 workers in the US found that subjects tend to be in a brighter mood and were less emotionally exhausted toward the end of the workday if they had breaks that allowed them to briefly detach from work.

According to a study, those who are in demanding jobs and can maintain some emotional and mental distance from their jobs tend to be happier and healthier.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
