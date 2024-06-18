ADVERTISEMENT
5 women in the world with the rarest genetic beauty

Temi Iwalaiye

From the darkest complexion in the world to age-defying good looks, these beautiful women's genetic features are rare.

Women with rare beauty [facebook,harper'sbazaar,modernnet]
Women with rare beauty [facebook,harper'sbazaar,modernnet]

While it is true that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, certain women are born with certain genetic conditions that set them apart from others.

Bee Melvnin [Facebook]
Bee Melvnin [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Bee Melvnin, nicknamed "real-life Storm" because of her distinctive white hair. She is a standout due to a rare genetic abnormality, garnering her the label of one of the most beautiful people ever seen.

Lure Hsu is the youngest looking old person [harper'sbazaar]
Lure Hsu is the youngest looking old person [harper'sbazaar] Pulse Nigeria

Lure Hsu, a 48-year-old interior designer and fashion blogger, looks youthful despite her age. Her age-defying genes are passed down through her family, with her sisters Sharon (43) and Fayfay (47) appearing like they are in their 20s. Her mother, a retired dancer at 70 years old could be mistaken for their sister.

Amina Ependieva [mymodernet]
Amina Ependieva [mymodernet] Pulse Nigeria

Amina Ependieva has white-blonde hair, pale skin, one blue eye, and one brown eye, and her ailment causes melanin pigment loss in her skin, eyes, and hair. Ependieva's extraordinary beauty stems from her rare genetic conditions: albinism and heterochromia.

Woman covered in birthmarks [Facebook]
Woman covered in birthmarks [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
Yulianna Yussef was born with a congenital melanocytic nevus, a birthmark caused by improper pigment cell formation. Despite being referred to as "Dalmatian" and "Cow," Yulianna now wants to end the stigma associated with skin problems.

The darkest woman in the world [boomplay]
The darkest woman in the world [boomplay] Pulse Nigeria

Sudanese model Nyakim Gatwech, also known as "Queen of the Dark," has a unique dark skin tone. She is the rarest black beauty and has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the darkest skin ever seen on earth.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

