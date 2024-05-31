ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why the average man will die before his wife

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you noticed that in a marriage, the husband always dies before the wife?

why men die younger than women [shuttershock]
why men die younger than women [shuttershock]

While life expectancy is improving globally, there is a widening gap between men and women.

Recommended articles

In Nigeria, for example, life expectancy at birth has increased by nearly 10 years in the past two decades, reaching 63.4 years in 2021, according to the World Health Organization. However, the average life expectancy for Nigerian men remains significantly lower at 52.68 years.

This disparity is not unique to Nigeria. The gap is even wider in developed countries like Germany and the US. In 2022, German men had an average life expectancy of just over 78 years, while women lived to an average of 82.8 years. Similarly, in the US, the gap reached a worrying 5.8 years in 2021, with women living 79 years on average compared to 73 years for men. This is the largest gap since 1996.

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers refer to the reason men and husbands die first as "deaths of despair"—lives taken by suicide, drug addiction, or violent crime. Three times as many men as women take their own lives through suicide. In the US, about 70% of suicide-related fatalities in 2018 involved men.

Men are also disproportionately affected by mental health disorders because of the stigma associated with getting treatment for their mental health.

The male sex hormone testosterone is associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease. Men are 50% more likely to die from it, and they tend to develop it earlier in life. This is usually brought on by behaviour issues that men get involved in, like drinking and smoking, stress, elevated blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the risk of a man dying at work is ten times higher than that of a woman.

Men predominate in the most risky jobs all over the world. These jobs include maintenance and repair personnel, machine operators, firefighters, and construction labourers.

Why most husbands will die first before their wives [istockphoto]
Why most husbands will die first before their wives [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Men are half as likely as women to keep up a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. To live long, everyone has to eat well and exercise, but men do not.

A paper published in Research Gate showed that men eat more red meat, pork, sausages, eggs, alcohol, and foods high in sucrose than women do. Women eat more fruits, vegetables, cereals, milk, dairy products, and whole grains.

It has been demonstrated that both lower the chance of developing long-term illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.

ALSO READ: Men are infertile because of these 4 popular activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Different studies have shown that men are less likely to visit a hospital when feeling sick when compared to women. It could be that men are taught to ignore and bear suffering and not show any sign of weakness.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Should you unplug your appliances from the socket during a storm?

Should you unplug your appliances from the socket during a storm?

Pulse Hot Takes: Is my husband's family name more important than mine?

Pulse Hot Takes: Is my husband's family name more important than mine?

7 foods that are dangerous to eat too much of

7 foods that are dangerous to eat too much of

Why the average man will die before his wife

Why the average man will die before his wife

How to know if you're the problem in your relationship

How to know if you're the problem in your relationship

7 common childhood illnesses and how to deal with them

7 common childhood illnesses and how to deal with them

Does rubbing castor oil on your stomach and body have a lot of health benefits?

Does rubbing castor oil on your stomach and body have a lot of health benefits?

How to cool your apartment without AC

How to cool your apartment without AC

5 things women do when they are about to break up with you

5 things women do when they are about to break up with you

5 eating habits that make you gain weight too easily

5 eating habits that make you gain weight too easily

8 'nice' things people do that are actually very rude

8 'nice' things people do that are actually very rude

5 important health checks every woman should get and why

5 important health checks every woman should get and why

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lemon and mint detox water [Spices and Greens]

5 detox water you can make at home for clear, radiant skin

3 ways to fix your hairline

3 ways you can restore your hairline

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Rexona launches new 72hr deodorant, promise of staying dry, fresh for longer!

Give your feet the treatment they deserve [Shutterstock]

3 at-home care routines for fresh and healthy feet