ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you know Africans can have blue eyes and blonde hair naturally?

Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]
Why some Africans have blue eyes and blonde hair [Instagram/pinterest]

Recommended articles

You'll recall that a woman in Ilorin, Risikat Azeez and her daughters went viral for their blue eyes. Her husband left her because her eyes were considered sinister, but is it?

Risikat has blue eyes [bbc]
Risikat has blue eyes [bbc] Pulse Nigeria

Blonde hair is an unusual characteristic in populations outside of Europe, but you can see it among Africans and Melanesians from some islands. Here's why:

ADVERTISEMENT

Their distinct traits are the result of a little mutation known as the OCA2 gene. Melanin is a unique chemical that gives skin, hair, and eyes their colour.

According to a Professor of Cellular and Molecular Medicine, Hans Eiberg, everyone used to have brown eyes, but as humans evolved, the OCA2 gene underwent a strange genetic mutation that caused the chromosome to turn off, reducing melanin production in the iris.

Blue eyes can be caused by Waardenburg syndrome, a genetic deficiency that changes hair, skin, or eye pigmentation and can be passed down through family genetics, resulting in hearing loss in one ear.

ADVERTISEMENT

A new study discovered that current Melanesians inherited favourable genetic variations from humans’ ancient, extinct ancestors, called the Neanderthal and Denisovan. These genes are not found in other human populations and may have had an important role in the adaptation of early modern human populations.

So, next time you see an African with blue eyes, now you know the reasons.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

DIY Recipe: How to make the best ice cream cake

How to make money on Facebook

How to make money on Facebook

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Drinking a gallon of water a day would do this to your body

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Why some Africans have natural blue eyes and blonde hair

Avoid spraying perfume on these 5 parts of your body

Avoid spraying perfume on these 5 parts of your body

Step-by-step guide on the right way to use a pregnancy test strip

Step-by-step guide on the right way to use a pregnancy test strip

Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan

What to eat and avoid during the holy month of Ramadan

Do you want to strengthen your self-confidence? Never say these things

Do you want to strengthen your self-confidence? Never say these things

Nuts and 5 other things that make it difficult for you to lose weight

Nuts and 5 other things that make it difficult for you to lose weight

Zakat, Iftar and other ways you, a non-Muslim, can partake in Ramadan

Zakat, Iftar and other ways you, a non-Muslim, can partake in Ramadan

What is the best time to sleep? Experts worked out the maths

What is the best time to sleep? Experts worked out the maths

Pulse Sports

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Fruits and vegetables that increase your life span [Adobestock]

These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

How to increase vaginal wetness [soulfactors]

Make her water: 5 drinks that increase vaginal wetness