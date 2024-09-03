5 reasons African men start balding from their 20s

Hair loss can manifest as thinning hair at the crown, overall thinning, or a receding hairline. Several factors contribute to hair loss in young men; here are a few of them:

Why men are getting bald from their 20s

1. Stress and trauma

Stressful events, trauma, or work-related stress can trigger telogen effluvium, a nonscarring alopecia that results in excessive hair shedding and rapid hair loss.

If you notice increased hair loss after a traumatic event, such as a sudden illness, the loss of a loved one, or job loss, it could be due to telogen effluvium.

To prevent this, consider taking a break, resting, and seeking therapy and medication.

2. Tight hairstyles

Tight hairstyles, such as cornrows, dreadlocks, or braids, can lead to traction alopecia, a type of hair loss.

If you choose to wear these styles, ensure they are loose. If you notice thinning hair, you can reverse this form of hair loss by reducing the tension on your hair follicles.

Continuing tight hairstyles can cause further hair loss and potentially permanent damage.

3. Male pattern baldness

Male androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male pattern baldness, is the most frequent cause of hair loss in men, affecting 30–50% of men by the age of 50.

Genetic factors influence how hair follicles respond to androgens, leading to hair thinning depending on the individual's susceptibility to these hormones.

Male pattern baldness usually develops gradually before progressing to complete baldness.

4. Autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases like lupus, Hashimoto's disease, and alopecia areata can induce inflammation and disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to hair loss.

Some medications used to treat these conditions may also cause hair loss as a side effect. Alopecia areata can result in small bald patches, but hair growth treatments may help restore new hair.

5. Poor diet

Your diet affects more than just your stomach; it impacts your hair. A well-balanced diet can promote hair growth, while deficiencies in vitamins and minerals can negatively affect hair texture and growth.

Studies have shown that vitamin D supplements can improve hair regeneration in people with androgenic alopecia and telogen effluvium.

