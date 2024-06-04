How to regrow hair in bald spots naturally

These treatments can thicken growth in areas where thinning has occurred or help bald areas recover hair.

Rosemary Oil

Rosemary oil is a natural option for treating hair loss since it is anti-inflammatory and promotes circulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apply a small amount to your bald area every night, or use a natural shampoo containing rosemary oil.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, a skin treatment known for wound healing and burn relief, can also help regrow hair and protect the scalp from disease.

The Journal of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research stated that aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory properties. enzymes, minerals, and other healthy ingredients make it perfect for hair growth treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Massage it into the scalp before shampooing, and mix it with wheat germ oil and coconut milk.

Scalp massage

A good scalp massage is one of the easiest ways to increase scalp circulation and stretch hair follicle cells to encourage the growth of thicker hair.

Rub your fingers over your scalp for at least five minutes while applying firm but gentle pressure.

ALSO READ: How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

ADVERTISEMENT

Peppermint oil

Home remedies for cockroaches Pulse Live Kenya

Peppermint oil works well as an effective medication to safely increase hair growth.