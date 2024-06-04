ADVERTISEMENT
How to regrow hair in bald spots naturally

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you notice that there are some patches on your head without hair? Here’s how to fix it naturally.

How to regrow bald spots

There are many reasons a person may experience hair loss or have a bald spot. Stress, bad hair care practices, inherited medical conditions, hormone levels, skin health, and cancer treatment are some of the reasons.

These treatments can thicken growth in areas where thinning has occurred or help bald areas recover hair.

Rosemary oil is a natural option for treating hair loss since it is anti-inflammatory and promotes circulation.

Apply a small amount to your bald area every night, or use a natural shampoo containing rosemary oil.

rosemary oil

Aloe vera, a skin treatment known for wound healing and burn relief, can also help regrow hair and protect the scalp from disease.

The Journal of Chemical and Pharmaceutical Research stated that aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory properties. enzymes, minerals, and other healthy ingredients make it perfect for hair growth treatment.

Massage it into the scalp before shampooing, and mix it with wheat germ oil and coconut milk.

A good scalp massage is one of the easiest ways to increase scalp circulation and stretch hair follicle cells to encourage the growth of thicker hair.

Rub your fingers over your scalp for at least five minutes while applying firm but gentle pressure.

ALSO READ: How to prevent razor bumps and ingrown hairs when you shave

Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil works well as an effective medication to safely increase hair growth.

Use a peppermint-infused shampoo or dab some peppermint oil into your scalp with your fingers on the bald spot for regrowth.

Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

