RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

Temi Iwalaiye

This ingredient might be the reason why many Africans experience severe hair loss.

Hair loss in African men and women [harleystreethairtransplant]
Hair loss in African men and women [harleystreethairtransplant]

Many African women and men experience significant hair loss and thinning early in life, yet the culprit is not so obvious.

Recommended articles

While certain styling practices like tight weaves and heat straightening can contribute, other factors are at play causing traction alopecia. One surprising culprit might be a common shampoo ingredient: sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS).

Popular shampoos with sulphate according to ewg, a website that provides information on helpful and harmful products includes: VO5, TRESemmé, Pantene, Aussie, Head and Shoulders, Suave, Garnier and Fructis.

Sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) is a chemical commonly used in skincare and haircare products as a surfactant or emulsifier. It creates lather, cleanses, and thickens products for easier application. However, its production and effects raise concerns.

  1. Dehydration and damage: SLS can dry out the scalp and hair, leaving it dull and vulnerable to pollutants. This can lead to breakage and hair loss.
  2. Stripped defences: SLS can disrupt the scalp's natural oil and pH balance, removing protective barriers that prevent irritation and infection.
  3. False cleanliness: SLS may leave a temporary feeling of squeaky-clean hair, but it doesn't necessarily indicate deeper cleansing.
  4. Environmental impact: The production of SLS can contribute to pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change.
  5. Potential health risks: Some studies suggest SLS might be absorbed into the body, with potential long-term health effects. Additionally, residual nitrates from the manufacturing process might be present in the final product.
Avoid shampoos with sulphates [Undefined]
Avoid shampoos with sulphates [Undefined] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: How to regrow hair in bald spots naturally

  1. Dry and sensitive scalp: Sulphate-free shampoos are gentler and less likely to cause dryness or irritation for people with sensitive scalps or conditions like eczema or rosacea.
  2. Coarse hair: Sulphates can strip away natural oils, leading to frizz. Opt for sulphate-free formulas that cleanse without excessive dryness.
  3. Colour-treated Hair: Sulphates can fade hair colour. Sulphate-free options help preserve colour vibrancy.

Finally, it's important to check if the shampoo you are buying or the one to be used for you has sulphate.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

What to know about the Nigerian Navy salary structure

List of postal codes in Anambra State

List of postal codes in Anambra State

How to turn cassava into tapioca

How to turn cassava into tapioca

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

5 tips for increasing your chance of conception

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

This common ingredient in shampoos causes severe hair loss in Africans

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

3 ways mothers pass HIV AIDS Virus to their babies

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

7 most expensive houses in Nigeria

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

List of postal codes in Kaduna State

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

3 statements you make with freeform dreadlocks

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

How to make custard cake from scratch

How to make custard cake from scratch

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Hidden function of your car's glove compartment you probably didn't know about

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

What causes fibroids to regrow? [AdobeStock]

What causes fibroids to regrow in women after surgery?

Habits of fit and curvy women [Pinterest]

5 habits of fit and curvy women

Stay hydrated! [Freepik]

7 signs you're not drinking enough water

Why is melanin so important for our health?

Why is melanin so important for our health?