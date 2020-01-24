Regardless of your relationship status, February 14 is the ideal excuse to deck out your face with gorgeous makeup.

Regardless of what you're planning to do for Valentine's Day, the most fun thing about the day is getting ready apart from eating all of the chocolate you got as a gift, of course. Whether you're going for a night on the town or something a little more intimate, and on-point makeup look will take your date-night outfit to the next level.

Easy makeup ideas for Valentine's day date night [YouTube/ Christiana's closet] Christiana's Closet

Don't worry about hiring a makeup artist for your look, you can create any look you want by following the steps in the video provided below. For a lovely Valentine's Day makeup, beauty YouTuber, Christiana's Closet created a lovely makeup with two different lipsticks.

ALSO READ: Jackie Aina shares tips on how to apply concealer the right way

Watch the video below and learn.