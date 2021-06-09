Tomatoes does magic to the skin...here's how

This is why natural products are always recommended. One natural product you can try is tomatoes. Slightly acidic, tomatoes contain high contents of potassium and vitamin C; this transforms the dullest of skins and restores glow to the skin. Tomatoes also have lycopene, which is an antioxidant that helps fight free radicals in the body.

The fruit is popular for it's versatility and it's ability to reduce skin problems. Today's article will highlight how tomato can influence your skin glow.

1. Decreases the effect of sunburn

Tomato is rich in lycopene and other plant compounds that may protect against sunburn. Mix tomato juice with some buttermilk and apply to the skin allowing it to soak in the coolness of this magic concoction. Tomatoes have anti-inflammatory properties that will soothe sunburn and neutralize the skin while the yoghurt will replenish the moisture balance of the skin.

2. Treats pimples and other skin blemishes

Being rich in vitamins, tomatoes are very effective in curing acne, blackspots and pimples on the skin. Simply slice a tomato and rub the succulent part on the skin. Leave for some minutes and wash off with cool water to get rid off acne and to get the great glow.

3. It has anti-ageing properties

Tomato contains nutrients like lycopene, Vitamin K, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Proteins, and many more which help in rejuvenating your skin and preventing it from ageing. Just slice out the tomato and apply on the skin and leave for some minutes before washing off. Repeat application twice to three times a week for your firm skin no wrinkles.

4. Repair skin tissues and cells

Tomatoes helps in repairing the damaged cells of the skin. It contains protein help to heal wounds by repairing damaged tissues, build and repair cells, and fight infections. The Vitamin C present in the fruit is also an essential nutrient and antioxidant.

5. Reduces oil in the skin