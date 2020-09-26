Today is World Contraception Day; here’s why you should care about it

Shey you know that Sept 26th is set aside annually as World Contraception Day? We’re guessing you don’t know about it. So, let's quickly take you through a quick crash course on what it is and how it concerns you.

About World Contraception Day

This annual worldwide campaign centers around a vision to create a world where everyone gets pregnant because they actually want to. Launched in 2007, WCD’s mission is to improve YOUR awareness of contraception and to enable you as a young person to make informed choices on YOUR sexual and reproductive health.

Did you know that in 2019, over 6.5 million* Nigerian women were using one modern contraceptive method with a result of 2.3 million* unintended pregnancies prevented? Still, Nigeria is far from being a country where all pregnancies are intended! According to *FP2020, the figures for unintended pregnancies have been on a steady rise for the past eight years at least. In 2019, almost 3.5million pregnancies were unintended* and adolescent birth rate was also a main concern.

As such, we understand how important the World Contraception Day’s message is, which says: “For a World Where Every Pregnancy is Wanted”. Don’t forget that:

Contraception is your opportunity to stay in charge

You must have heard or seen someone around you who got pregnant, or impregnated another person ‘by mistake.’ The truth is this; if you lose guard, that could be you as well. And don’t think that it can’t happen to you because it can. And when it happens, it doesn’t just go away at the snap of your fingers. Contraception is your chance to be one step ahead at all times, to be in control of your life and your future.

Contraception is your right

Let’s spread the word and raise awareness about contraception and safe sex; letting every young adult [and everyone in general] understand that getting pregnant is a decision they have to consciously make. And if they choose to not, that decision is theirs as well!

Everyone has a right to say yes to sex but no to pregnancy. Everyone has a right to contraception!

Contraception is everyone’s responsibility

From individuals, to parents, partners and healthcare professionals, learning and spreading the concept of healthy sex and contraception is everyone’s responsibility. Everyone has a part to play from young people who should be curious and honest enough to ask the right questions, and parents who should create an atmosphere where such questions can be asked without fear or shame.

And just as importantly, we must mention that contraception is not just a matter for the ladies! Dear men, take your responsibility too.

*All data sourced from: FP2020’s annual report: FP2020 Women at the center 2018-2019.

