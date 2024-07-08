Most pregnant women focus on what they should do—like eating a balanced diet and attending regular prenatal appointments.

But then, it is also important to be aware of what they shouldn't do.

5 things you should never do during pregnancy

Here are some key things to avoid during pregnancy:

1. Alcohol

Consuming alcohol during pregnancy can lead to serious complications, including fetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), which can cause growth deficiencies, facial abnormalities, and central nervous system disorders. It’s safest to avoid alcohol entirely to eliminate any risk to your baby.

2. Smoking

Smoking during pregnancy can result in preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues. It also increases the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). If you smoke, seek help to quit as soon as you find out you're pregnant.

3. Self-medication

Not all medications are safe during pregnancy. Always consult your healthcare provider before taking any prescription or over-the-counter drugs, including herbal supplements. Some medications can cause birth defects or other complications.

4. High-risk activities

Certain physical activities can be dangerous during pregnancy:

- Contact sports: Activities like soccer, basketball, and hockey pose a risk of abdominal injury.

- High-risk exercises: Avoid activities with a high risk of falling, such as skiing, horseback riding, and gymnastics.

- Heavy lifting: Lifting heavy objects can strain your back and abdomen, leading to potential complications.

5. Stressing yourself out

High levels of stress can negatively impact your pregnancy. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as yoga, meditation, and deep breathing exercises. Also ensure you have a support system in place.

In addition to the above, it is also important to pay attention to the foods you eat during pregnancy. This is because some foods can pose risks due to bacteria or toxins. Such foods include raw or undercooked seafood and meat, unpasteurised dairy products, raw eggs and excessive caffeine consumption.