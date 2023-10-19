These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

We understand that this topic may seem delicate, but we must address it because your reproductive health matters and a few lifestyle changes can go a long way.

To protect and nurture this vital part of you, you need to let go of some unhealthy habits as they can affect your fertility.

Smoking

If you're a smoker, you might want to think twice about that next puff. Smoking harms sperm in multiple ways. It reduces sperm count and motility (ability to swim) and increases the number of abnormal sperm. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes can damage the DNA within sperm and increase the risk of birth defects in your future children.

Excessive alcohol consumption

We know you enjoy socialising, going to the club, drinking and dorime, but it shouldn't be a constant thing that turns into an addiction. Heavy drinking can cause decreased testosterone levels, affecting sperm quality. It's best you find a balance when it comes to alcohol consumption.

Obesity

Extra body fat can lead to hormonal imbalances, including increased estrogen levels and lower testosterone levels. These changes can, in turn, reduce fertility. Regular physical activity can help sperm quality, so aim for at least 2 hours of moderate exercise every week.

Unhealthy diet

The saying "you are what you eat" holds true when it comes to sperm health. A diet high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats reduces sperm quality. Instead, opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and proteins to provide your body with the necessary nutrients for healthy sperm production.

Hot showers

After a long and stressful day at work, taking a warm shower can be very soothing. This might sound welcoming but, it's not a good idea. Frequent exposure to high temperatures can harm sperm production. This is because the scrotum has a lower temperature compared to other parts of your body and is sensitive to heat. It's best to avoid excessively hot showers.

That's it, gentlemen.

