ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

Anna Ajayi

Some basic unhealthy habits account for one-third of the recorded infertility cases.

You need to let go of some unhealthy habits that may be damaging your sperm [Men's Health]
You need to let go of some unhealthy habits that may be damaging your sperm [Men's Health]

Recommended articles

We understand that this topic may seem delicate, but we must address it because your reproductive health matters and a few lifestyle changes can go a long way.

To protect and nurture this vital part of you, you need to let go of some unhealthy habits as they can affect your fertility.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a smoker, you might want to think twice about that next puff. Smoking harms sperm in multiple ways. It reduces sperm count and motility (ability to swim) and increases the number of abnormal sperm. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes can damage the DNA within sperm and increase the risk of birth defects in your future children.

We know you enjoy socialising, going to the club, drinking and dorime, but it shouldn't be a constant thing that turns into an addiction. Heavy drinking can cause decreased testosterone levels, affecting sperm quality. It's best you find a balance when it comes to alcohol consumption.

Extra body fat can lead to hormonal imbalances, including increased estrogen levels and lower testosterone levels. These changes can, in turn, reduce fertility. Regular physical activity can help sperm quality, so aim for at least 2 hours of moderate exercise every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The saying "you are what you eat" holds true when it comes to sperm health. A diet high in processed foods, sugar, and unhealthy fats reduces sperm quality. Instead, opt for a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and proteins to provide your body with the necessary nutrients for healthy sperm production.

After a long and stressful day at work, taking a warm shower can be very soothing. This might sound welcoming but, it's not a good idea. Frequent exposure to high temperatures can harm sperm production. This is because the scrotum has a lower temperature compared to other parts of your body and is sensitive to heat. It's best to avoid excessively hot showers.

That's it, gentlemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adhere to these and your future family will thank you for your efforts. You'll also be well on your way to becoming the best version of yourself.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

These 5 unhealthy habits could be damaging your sperm

Abuja, Get Your Taste Buds Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

Abuja, Get Your Taste Buds Ready: Knorr Jollof Fest is here!

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

Terra Academy for the Arts: The gateway to your creative future

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

My menopause started at 51 — I don't miss the menstruation and period cramps

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

Art X Lagos returns for its 8th edition in November

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

7 hot girl jewellery essentials

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Ways to increase your chance of giving birth to twins [pinterest]

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share