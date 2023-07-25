The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

When the subject of G-Spots are discussed, it’s usually women who are the focus, but men also have G-Spots.

The location of the male G-Spot

The prostate is located two inches inside the rectus toward the belly and is known as the male G-Spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prostate has a lot of nerve endings. There are almost as many nerve endings in the prostate as there are in the clitoris. It really can open up a whole new path of pleasure if men try it out.

Receiving anal stimulation and penetration is not inherently feminine or gay as many men would think. If you can get rid of the notion that a sexual act can only be performed by one gender or orientation, you'll be opened to a world of incredible possibilities.

How can you get there?

There are two ways to get there: internally and externally. It all depends on the level of comfort for both of you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Internally, the anus offers the most direct route if you want to get close-up and personal. It's two inches or so deep inside the rectum. If you have average-length fingers, that would be around one finger deep.

Externally through the perineum, you indirectly stimulate the prostate. That is massaging the skin that extends from the scrotum to the anus.

This method is perfect for getting to the G-Spot if you or your partner prefer something less intrusive.