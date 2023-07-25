ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

Temi Iwalaiye

The position of the male G-Spot will surprise you.

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]
The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

Recommended articles

When the subject of G-Spots are discussed, it’s usually women who are the focus, but men also have G-Spots.

The prostate is located two inches inside the rectus toward the belly and is known as the male G-Spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prostate has a lot of nerve endings. There are almost as many nerve endings in the prostate as there are in the clitoris. It really can open up a whole new path of pleasure if men try it out.

Receiving anal stimulation and penetration is not inherently feminine or gay as many men would think. If you can get rid of the notion that a sexual act can only be performed by one gender or orientation, you'll be opened to a world of incredible possibilities.

READ ALSO: The best way to find a woman's G-Spot.

There are two ways to get there: internally and externally. It all depends on the level of comfort for both of you.

ADVERTISEMENT
How to locate the male G-Spot [women'shealth]
How to locate the male G-Spot [women'shealth] Pulse Nigeria

Internally, the anus offers the most direct route if you want to get close-up and personal. It's two inches or so deep inside the rectum. If you have average-length fingers, that would be around one finger deep.

Externally through the perineum, you indirectly stimulate the prostate. That is massaging the skin that extends from the scrotum to the anus.

This method is perfect for getting to the G-Spot if you or your partner prefer something less intrusive.

When it comes to anal play, there is no such thing as too much lubrication. Use a silicone-based lube to reduce friction and avoid uncomfortable chafing or tearing.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

9 wardrobe essentials for Nigerian women

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

Bored with your bed? 5 awesome places to get naughty with your partner

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

5 sex positions that guarantee orgasms

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

3 countries Nigerians can visit with less than ₦100,000

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Knorr Jollof Fest sparks renewed love for Jollof in Nigerians

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

Andrew Mwenda launched inside a bomb suit in Thailand

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

5 unbelievably beautiful places you can find in Nigeria

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Did you know Africa has some of the most amazing beaches in the world? Here are 5 of them

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Meet the Hyena men of Northern Nigeria who perform dangerous stunts with hyenas

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Top 10 Hottest Nigerian female footballers

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Australia vs Nigeria 2nd World Cup group clash

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Australia vs Nigeria: 5 reasons why Asisat Oshoala should start for the Super Falcons

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

Lionel Messi appointed as new Inter Miami captain

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

London Diamond League: Noah Lyles betters Usain Bolt's 200m record

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Erling Haaland: Manchester City star gets ₦‎5 million MOTM award

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

Chelsea offer ₦39 billion for Eagles Star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

If you get stained in public, do not panic [ClueApp]

How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Prolonged screen time can cause eye problems [Pinterest]

Do you know your phone can cause eye problems? Here’s how to avoid it

File photo: Penis-size-banana-picture

Penis stops growing at age 21, no medicine, exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor