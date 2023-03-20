The vagina’s G-spot is an erogenous zone that causes sexual desire.
The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot
The G-spot during sex may be a woman’s ticket to orgasm only from penetration since we know not many women orgasm from penetration.
Ernst Gräfenberg was one of the first doctors to describe the region in medical literature and he gave it its name.
The G-spot is located at the front vaginal wall. Even though scientists disagree on the G-spot's precise position, nature, and size, the G-spot exists, according to a lot of scientific studies.
Here’s how to locate the G-spot
Self-stimulation
You can reach your G-spot yourself.
When you're lying on your back, the top wall of the vagina is where the G-spot is located, a few centimetres along the inner front wall.
By probing the top inner vaginal wall with your fingers, you ought to be able to locate your G-spot. Try sticking your finger in there and making a motion like 'come' with your finger. It has a coarser texture than the rest of the vagina and it can be dragged back into the fold, so you might need to dig a little. Once located, you can also use a dildo to reach it.
You can suddenly feel the need to urinate urgently while searching for your G-spot because it's close to the urethra.
Doggie-style
The man enters the person with the vagina, who is on all fours, from behind. The woman can adjust by lying down or by supporting their knees on cushions until they get G-spot stimulation.
Cowgirl
The man lies on his back while the woman is on top. It is a fantastic angle since it enables the woman on top to adjust the angle and reach the G-spot.
