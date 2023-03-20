ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

Temi Iwalaiye

The G-spot during sex may be a woman’s ticket to orgasm only from penetration since we know not many women orgasm from penetration.

Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]
Here's how to reach the G-spot [Healthline]

The vagina’s G-spot is an erogenous zone that causes sexual desire.

Recommended articles

Ernst Gräfenberg was one of the first doctors to describe the region in medical literature and he gave it its name.

The G-spot is located at the front vaginal wall. Even though scientists disagree on the G-spot's precise position, nature, and size, the G-spot exists, according to a lot of scientific studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can reach your G-spot yourself.

When you're lying on your back, the top wall of the vagina is where the G-spot is located, a few centimetres along the inner front wall.

Here's how to locate the G-spot [Insider]
Here's how to locate the G-spot [Insider] Pulse Nigeria

By probing the top inner vaginal wall with your fingers, you ought to be able to locate your G-spot. Try sticking your finger in there and making a motion like 'come' with your finger. It has a coarser texture than the rest of the vagina and it can be dragged back into the fold, so you might need to dig a little. Once located, you can also use a dildo to reach it.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can suddenly feel the need to urinate urgently while searching for your G-spot because it's close to the urethra.

The man enters the person with the vagina, who is on all fours, from behind. The woman can adjust by lying down or by supporting their knees on cushions until they get G-spot stimulation.

The man lies on his back while the woman is on top. It is a fantastic angle since it enables the woman on top to adjust the angle and reach the G-spot.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

The best ways to reach a woman’s G-spot

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

University of Oxford Master's scholarships for international students

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Top 5 celebrity mommy and me pictures

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with red mschf boots

Rating Enioluwa's 9 looks with red mschf boots

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Olar Folami

Mother’s Day: 5 women who lost their mums tell us what they miss about them

Mother’s Day: 5 women who lost their mums tell us what they miss about them

Mother's Day: 10 relatable things every Nigerian mother has said and done

Mother's Day: 10 relatable things every Nigerian mother has said and done

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

40 best Mother’s Day quotes of all time

Undergraduate scholarships at Aston University in UK

Undergraduate scholarships at Aston University in UK

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare

3 popular Nigerian foods that are difficult to prepare

Oro Festival: What to expect during this traditional Yoruba event

Oro Festival: What to expect during this traditional Yoruba event

Buy any TECNO SPARK 10 series and enjoy massive discounts with unbeatable offers

Buy any TECNO SPARK 10 series and enjoy massive discounts with unbeatable offers

Pulse Sports

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

Transfers Gossip: Salah's agent denies Spain rumours as PSG line-up outrageous bid for Napoli star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Okro

How okra improves women's sex drive and health

How to style your natural hair [Instagram]

5 cute natural hairstyles inspired by Sophie Alakija

Here's how often you should wash your underwear [Abcnews]

How often should men wash their boxers?

Foods that increase vagina wetness

7 foods that increase vagina wetness