The five stages of grief before a broken heart heals

Anna Ajayi

Just as there is a silver lining behind every dark cloud, there is a path to healing for even the most broken of hearts.

Time heals all wounds [Pinterest]

Each stage carries its own emotional significance, and understanding these stages can help guide you during your healing process.

If you are currently struggling after a breakup or seeking to better understand how the stages of grief work, this article aims to provide guidance and knowledge.

By understanding the five stages of grief and embracing the journey, you can eventually find your peace, rediscover your sense of self and open yourself up to new possibilities.

While everyone's journey is unique and may not follow the same pattern, recognising these stages can help individuals make sense of their emotions and find a path to recovery.

That said, here are the five stages of grief:

Picture this: you're sitting there, furiously shaking your head, lost in the depths of denial. You find yourself uttering phrases like, "There’s no way a relationship this long could have just ended like that; any moment now, they’ll call and apologise and everything will be back to normal."

Denial acts as a temporary shield, protecting us from the overwhelming reality of heartbreak. It's like standing on the edge of a cliff, refusing to look down, hoping gravity somehow forgot its job.

Ah, anger, the stage where we lash out. This is when we start compiling a mental list of all the things that annoyed us about our ex-partner or the situation itself. We might find ourselves thinking, "Who do they think they are, breaking up with me? After everything I've done for them!"

It's perfectly normal to feel the fiery rage burning within but remember dear reader, it's best to take a deep breath and resist the hateful urge to lash out at them.

This reminds me of SZA’s song “I just killed my ex. Not the best idea..” Not the best idea indeed. Instead, let's take a moment to breathe and remind ourselves that this intense feeling will pass. Trust me, it will.

This is the stage where we become skilled negotiators with the universe. We might catch ourselves thinking, "What if I had said this instead of that? Could things have turned out differently?"

It's like attempting to rewrite history and playing out countless scenarios in our minds. While it's completely natural to seek answers and try to change the past, which, let's face it, is futile, let's focus on the present and the future we can shape instead.

Hmm, the melancholic companion called depression. It envelops us like dark clouds, making everything seem bleak and hopeless.

During this stage, we might find ourselves drowning in self-pity, lost in thoughts like, "I will never fall in love again. Why even bother? It all ends in heartbreak."

It's important to remember that this stage is temporary, and seeking support from trustworthy friends and family can provide the lifeline we need to weather the storm.

We have finally made peace with the fact that our ex-partner is never coming back. We've chosen peace, and we've chosen forgiveness. We've finally found the courage to let go and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead. Congratulations.

Acceptance doesn't mean forgetting or pretending it never happened; it's acknowledging the pain while giving ourselves space to heal. It's like a phoenix rising from the ashes, ready to spread its wings and soar once again.

Remember, dear reader, healing takes time, and each person’s journey is unique. Embrace the stages, allow yourself to feel, and keep your spirits high. Because on the other side of heartbreak lies a better you.

Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

