Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Sweden denies recognising sex as a sport

Temi Iwalaiye

It was reported that Sweden is the first country to recognise sex as a sport, but it is now categorically stated to be false.

Setzman said in the statement. "It is false information with the aim of smearing Swedish sports and Sweden."

"The Swedish Sports Confederation has drawn attention to the fact that in some parts of the international media, the news is currently being spread that a sex federation has become a member of the Swedish Sports Confederation," She said.

According to the Swedish Sports Confederation, an individual who claimed to be a member of a sex federation applied for membership, but their application was rejected in May.

Behind the entire spectacle is a Swedish man, Dragan Bratic. A publication claims that Bratic, who owns several strip clubs, wanted sex to be recognized as a sport.

Reports also alleged the existence of a Swedish Sex Federation, while there is website, it is written in Swedish. The Swedish Sex federation, if it truly exists, is a private rather than public organization, and is not affiliated with the Swedish Sports Federation.

Temi Iwalaiye

