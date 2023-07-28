Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

The Washington Post reveals that the percentage of young men in the United States, and presumably globally, who are abstaining from sexual activity has nearly tripled from 2008 to 2018.

In 2008, around 10% of men under the age of 20 reported having no sex in the previous 12 months, somewhat more than the number of women.

In the last 10 years, that number has hit 28% for men under 30—a rise of close to triple—while for women under 30, that rise was less than 10%.

Why are there more young male virgins?

Unemployment

Researchers have also discovered a "connection between labour force participation and stable relationships."

According to the report, 54% of unemployed Americans do not have a consistent romantic partner, compared to 32% of employed Americans.

Living with parents

Young men are also more likely than young women to live with their parents; in 2014, for example, 35% of men aged 18 to 34 lived with their parents, compared to 29% of women in that age group. Those who live with their parents have a hard time convincing women to come into their parent's house to have sex with them.

Technology

Technology is another aspect that may be influencing Americans' sexual behaviors at all ages. Many people, especially men, are spending a lot of time looking at screens. "There are a lot more things to do at 10 o'clock at night now than there were 20 years ago. Streaming video, social media, console games, and everything else." A researcher stated.

Let’s not forget there is porn and Only Fans, which makes men outsource their sexual needs to women on the internet.