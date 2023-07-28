Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

Temi Iwalaiye

The number of young men who are virgins has risen since 2008.

Young men are more virgins than ever before [Vistacreate]
Young men are more virgins than ever before [Vistacreate]

Recommended articles

The Washington Post reveals that the percentage of young men in the United States, and presumably globally, who are abstaining from sexual activity has nearly tripled from 2008 to 2018.

In 2008, around 10% of men under the age of 20 reported having no sex in the previous 12 months, somewhat more than the number of women.

In the last 10 years, that number has hit 28% for men under 30—a rise of close to triple—while for women under 30, that rise was less than 10%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers have also discovered a "connection between labour force participation and stable relationships."

According to the report, 54% of unemployed Americans do not have a consistent romantic partner, compared to 32% of employed Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young men are also more likely than young women to live with their parents; in 2014, for example, 35% of men aged 18 to 34 lived with their parents, compared to 29% of women in that age group. Those who live with their parents have a hard time convincing women to come into their parent's house to have sex with them.

Video games, movie and porn can distract young men from real life interaction [Vistacreate]
Video games, movie and porn can distract young men from real life interaction [Vistacreate] Pulse Nigeria

Technology is another aspect that may be influencing Americans' sexual behaviors at all ages. Many people, especially men, are spending a lot of time looking at screens. "There are a lot more things to do at 10 o'clock at night now than there were 20 years ago. Streaming video, social media, console games, and everything else." A researcher stated.

Let’s not forget there is porn and Only Fans, which makes men outsource their sexual needs to women on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

Study shows more young men are virgins than ever before

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

5 amazing places in Kenya to visit for vacation this summer

The people of Greece dance with giant penises every year

The people of Greece dance with giant penises every year

The devil jumps over babies for cleansing in a Spanish festival called El Colacho

The devil jumps over babies for cleansing in a Spanish festival called El Colacho

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

The many dangers of using mouthwash for bad breath

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

'My spoken English is not so good but I don't care'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Why Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead, also called 'Dia de los Muertos'

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

Who wore it better? Yvonne Godswill and Bam Bam wore the same gown to the Barbie Movie premiere

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

The 5 most terrifying places in the world you never want to visit

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

5 things a cheating partner says that prove they cheated

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Where are the 5 'happiest' places in Nigeria? Lagos isn't one of them

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

Wrap up July with Cold Stone's chilling deals!

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

Myths about morning erections [Bingedaily]

Debunking 5 common myths about men’s morning erections

Men, these foods are to be avoided if you and your partner are planning for a baby!

8 sperm-killing foods that dads need to avoid!

The male G-Spot is in the rectum [metrouk]

The male G-Spot, where it is and how to stimulate it