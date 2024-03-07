ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Let's talk tiger nuts, although they're not nuts at all! These wonderful nuts have been hiding under the radar, but it's time they take the spotlight.

5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts
5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

Grown under the soil's surface, tiger nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients, making them a must-add to your diet. Here's why these tiny treasures are getting all the hype.

Recommended articles

1. Nutrient-packed punch

First off, tiger nuts are loaded with fiber, which is great news for your digestive system. They help keep things moving smoothly, if you know what I mean, and can even aid in maintaining a healthy weight.

But that's not all; these little guys are also rich in magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C and E, making them a nutritional powerhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Takes care of your heart

In a world where heart health is a top concern, tiger nuts come to the rescue. Thanks to their high monounsaturated fat content, similar to that found in olives and avocados, incorporating tiger nuts into your diet can help manage cholesterol levels.

This, in turn, reduces the risk of heart disease. Who knew something so small could be so mighty?

3. Protection from diabetes

For those keeping an eye on their blood sugar, tiger nuts might be your new best friend. They have a type of fiber known as resistant starch, which can help regulate blood sugar levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes tiger nuts a smart snack for managing diabetes and preventing spikes in blood sugar. Sweet, right?

4. Immune system booster

In times when boosting your immune system is more important than ever, tiger nuts offer a helping hand. Their high vitamin E and antioxidants content supports the body's natural defense mechanism against illness and infection. It's like having a tiny, tasty shield against germs.

5. The ultimate snack

So, how do you get in on the tiger nut benefits? They're versatile! Eat them raw, soaked, or even as flour in your baking and smoothies. Their slightly sweet, nutty flavor makes them a delightful addition to any meal or snack time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger nuts might just be the unsung heroes of the health world. With benefits ranging from heart health to blood sugar regulation, they're not just good; they're great for you.

So next time you're on the hunt for a healthy snack, remember the mighty tiger nut. Your body will thank you for it!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

Does she really love you, or is she after your money?

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

The causes of hyperpigmentation and how to get rid of it

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Why obese women give birth to twins more than average-sized women

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Here are the different colours of vaginal discharge and what they mean

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

Why high heels are better for your walking step than flat shoes

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

This is why it's easy to fall in love with a colleague at work

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

Guys, these 5 things will happen to your penis as you age

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

6 steps to keep your makeup from wearing off in this heatwave

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

What causes hypertension and high blood pressure in young adults?

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

The risks and realities of getting pregnant after 35

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

How to know you have multiple personality disorder

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 best threesome positions [Men'shealth]

5 threesome sex positions that are totally amazing

A man cleaning his ear using an ear bud

Why you should never remove wax from your ears

Blood clots [theveininstitute]

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

A person with braces

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid