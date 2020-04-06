There is an increasing wave of public opinion asserting that there is a positive link between Coronavirus and 5G technology.

However, Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, UK, says that this is nothing but “complete rubbish” while also adding that it is biologically impossible for this to happen.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's has also expressed some theories on 5G technology in Nigeria. [Credit - BLW]

What exactly is this 5G?

5G [Fifth generation] is the latest of the wireless mobile phone technologies, first widely deployed in 2019. It was brought into Nigeria for its testing phase in November 2019.

Just as other mobile technologies such as 2G, 3G and 4G, 5G data is transmitted over radio waves. 5G is meant to be an improvement on 4G. It is designed to be an evolution in telecommunication standards. Think of it in terms of how iPhones create upgrades annually.

5G and Coronavirus

Whether through Facebook posts, a viral Whatsapp message or politicians like Dino Melaye, there have been a lot of back and forth on the possible role of 5G in the spread of the global pandemic. Some have claimed that 5G can suppress the immune system, thus making people more susceptible to catching the virus. Some others suggest the virus can somehow be transmitted through the use of 5G technology.

5G is a killer - Dino Melaye (Credit - TheCable)

What Dino Melaye and other proponents of 5G Armageddon said:

“From my research, this coronavirus is really not the problem. The major problem is this 5G that has been delayed.

“It is the reaction from this 5G that has some biological interactions with our cells. 5G technology is a killer; 5G technology is what is now helping to mobilise flu that comes in (the) form of coronavirus.”

Tacha, one of the most popular faces off Nigeria's biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, also has this to say concerning 5G:

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Believer's Love World has some theories, too:

But according to the WHO, these claims are false

“Till date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies… provided that the overall exposure remains below international guidelines, no consequences for public health are anticipated.” WHO says.

The UK’s department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS) also argues that there is “absolutely no credible evidence of a link between 5G and coronavirus."

A section of Twitter users have heaped abuse on Tacha for claiming that there is a link between 5G and the spread of sickness. [Credit - Pulse]

Here's what the ministry of communication and digital economy said:

Most of the countries where the coronavirus have spread to do not even have 5G network!

While the coronavirus has spread to about 200 countries, the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) – the umbrella body for companies across the worldwide mobile ecosystem – reports that the fully mobile 5G services have been launched in just about 40 countries.