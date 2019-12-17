Over the years, many have struggled with insufficient sleep without a solution, unknown to them, the color of their light bulb might be the problem.

Research has proven that red lights promote good sleep. Red is a colour often associated with passion, power, aggression, anger, or fear. It's a different story when it comes to your physical and mental health. Scientific research suggests that bathing your body and sleeping in red light at night could help you sleep better. Red light therapy has been studied closely and found to improve sleep quality as well.

Red lights help you sleep better at night [fiat.ulpah.co] fiat.upah.co

You might be wondering how this is possible. Well, red light is associated with the natural production of melatonin. If you’ve had trouble sleeping, you might have tried or heard about melatonin. It’s a naturally-occurring hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness.

ALSO READ: You may be putting your health at risk when you keep your phone close at night

Exposure to light after dark inhibits the body’s ability to release melatonin, increasing the time it takes you to fall asleep and preventing you from staying asleep. If you’re in red light before bed, you’ll produce more melatonin than if you’re surrounded by synthetic blue light, and that can help you fall and stay asleep.