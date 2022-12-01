Nigeria emerges top in London African beauty pageant

A host of African countries were represented, with Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, Congo, Mayottee and Sierra Leone among those with representative beauty queen aspirants.

17 candidates contested the ultimate crown of the night and it was Nigeria’s Akerejola Itiafa that emerged as one of the top 3 winners after several stages of assessment.

Akerejola

Speaking on her plans for the crown, Akerejola shared that: “as Queen, my charitable campaign would be focused on promoting financial literacy in Africa, especially for low-income enterprising women, that is women with small business.”

Apart from being crowned ‘the people’s queen’, the Miss Nigeria earned other awards such as second princess, an ambassador of the pageant and best swimwear.

Akerejola showcased multi-faceted aspects of the Nigerian culture through food, different cultural attires, and an amazing manifesto targeted at increasing financial literacy among low-income enterprising women in Nigeria.

The newly crowned Miss Pride of Africa Beauty hails from Ogori-Magongo in Kogi State. She graduated with a B. A. in Business Marketing from the University of Lincoln and a Master's Degree in International Trade, Strategy and Operations from the University of Warwick.