Bello told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that female condom was the only family planning commodity initiated by women themselves.

According to her, the female condom empowers a woman to take charge of her life as well as the only commodity that gives dual protection from unwanted pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD).

“When correctly worn, the female condom does not have any problem, the woman does not feel there is a barrier between her and her partner, as it gives the female user a near natural feeling very close to skin to skin.

“If the male partner is desirous of using a barrier method, but reacts to latex, which the male condom is made of, then the female condom should be an alternative. The material FC2 brand is made of is hypoallergenic.

“This will not only give them dual protection, but maximum pleasure and save them stress associated with unwanted pregnancy,” she said.

Dr Bello said that the NGO would continue to carry out enlightenment, training and education via the media until both sexes appreciated not only the male condom but the female condom too.

Similarly, Mrs Mary Bawa, Regional Coordinator, Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria, urged women to dispel with any fear they might be nursing about the female condom.

“The female condom has a lot of benefits as it makes sexual partners take the worry out of sex, saying it is safe and has nothing to do with traditional beliefs.

“It is an important part of taking care of yourself even if you are already using some kind of birth control methods to avoid pregnancy.

“It is a good idea to also use female condoms every time you have sex to help protect yourself against STDs and unwanted pregnancy,” she said.

Bawa urged women to take care of themselves by using the female condom for its protection, safety and pleasure.