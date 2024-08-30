Never eat these 5 foods before exercising unless you want stomach troubles

Some nutrients improve athletic performance and cause us to increase strength and energy, while others produce stomach trouble or tiredness.

Here are five foods to avoid before working out

1. Protein shakes

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Many people drink protein shakes before workouts to aid muscle growth and recovery, but they are not very beneficial as they are the last nutrient needed before exercising.

Rather eat carbs pre-workout for energy and digestion, as protein slows down digestion.

2. Fried foods

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: 10 most delicious foods in the world in 2024

Fried foods like doughnuts, puff puff and chips can hinder blood flow during workouts. These foods are difficult to digest, causing blood to flow to the stomach for digestion and reducing blood flow to the arms and legs.

The body's hard work to digest these foods can also make you feel lethargic. This can result in feeling like you're giving 100% but may not be able to perform as many reps or run as fast.

3. Dairy products

Dairy products, containing protein and fat can agitate the gastrointestinal tract, especially during workouts in hot weather even if you are not lactose intolerant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avoid milk, cheese, and yoghurt when you are about to engage in a vigorous workout to avoid discomfort or vomiting.

4. Nuts and avocados

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: 5 vegetables that burn belly fat

Although healthy, they are rich in monounsaturated fat and may not be useful for when you are about to workout, especially if consumed before cardio.

ADVERTISEMENT

These fatty snacks can disrupt blood flow and cause nausea, heartburn, and bloating. They can leave you feeling heavy and slow during exercise.

5. Cereals and granola